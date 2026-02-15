Iowa State Cyclones Class of 2026 Commit Receives Brutal Injury News

The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball Class of 2026 is looking better and better as the season moves along.

In a recent update shared by Rivals, their Rivals150 now includes three future Cyclones: Dorian Rinaldo-Komlan, Jackson Kiss and Christian Wiggins. Fans are certainly excited to see what they are accomplishing during their senior years in high school and look forward to watching them don the cardinal and gold.

Unfortunately, the 2025-26 season is coming to an end early for one of their recruits. It has been revealed by Mark Miller of Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook that Yusef Gray Jr. has suffered an unfortunate injury that looks like it will cut his senior year short.

He reportedly suffered a labrum injury, which likely ends his senior campaign. As shared by Cyclone Fanatic, the West Allis Central High School guard has been dominating on the hardwood recently.

West Allis Central's Yusef Gray Jr. (3) goes up for two during the game at Brookfield East High School, in Brookfield, Wisconsin, Jan. 22, 2026. West Allis Central won the game, 91-56. | Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A three-star recruit, Gray has scored 30+ points in multiple games this season, inching closer to becoming a Rivals150 prospect in the process.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 170 pounds, he is ranked No. 167th nationally by the Rivals Industry Composite. A combo guard, he is viewed by most outlets as the No. 1 player in Wisconsin in the Class of 2026.

This is a pipeline that T.J. Otzelberger has had a ton of success recruiting. Wisconsin has treated the Cyclones very well, with Milan Momcilovic, Jamarion Batemon, Xzavion Mitchell and Anthony Rise all hailing from the state on the current roster.

Hopes are certainly high for Gray to be the next big contributor from Wisconsin. The No. 51-ranked shooting guard in the Class of 2026, he was stuffing the stat sheet this season in an update shared by Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required).

2026 Iowa State Basketball signee Yusef Gray Jr. will likely end his high school career short due to a labrum injury.



The 3-star guard was having a phenomenal senior season with multiple 30 point games before the injury. https://t.co/v5HqAxTDNT — Cyclone Fanatic (@cyclonefanatic) February 13, 2026

In a piece from Feb. 2, he shared that Gray was averaging 25.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists while helping West Allis Central to a 16-1 record. He was carrying over the positive momentum built during the summer when he showed out at the Nike EYBL.

The Wisconsin native chose to commit to Iowa State over offers from five other schools: the Creighton Bluejays, DePaul Blue Demons, Arkansas State Red Wolves, Grambling State Tigers and Bryant Bulldogs.

Seals added that interest was shown by the Kentucky Wildcats after his summer performance, but no scholarship offer was made.

This injury will be one to keep an eye on. Hopefully, it doesn’t derail his availability for any workouts over the summer once he can enroll in school.

