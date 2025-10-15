Injured Iowa State Cyclones Guard Remaining Positive Despite Likely Missing Season
The Iowa State Cyclones hit the transfer portal pretty hard during the offseason. There were some major holes on the roster that needed to be filled with Curtis Jones, Keshon Gilbert and Brandton Chatfield’s eligibility expiring. Dishon Jackson also transferred to the Pittsburgh Panthers.
One of the first players whom T.J. Otzelberger came away with in the portal was Mason Williams. After spending the first two years of his collegiate career with the Eastern Washington Eagles, he was ready for a new challenge.
He certainly looked like someone who could help fill the scoring void in the backcourt. Alas, his first season with the Cyclones was cut short before it could even get started.
He had to undergo a hip procedure that will most likely keep him sidelined for the duration of the season. It wasn’t something he was expecting after having an MRI and believing the strength and condition he had last season would keep things at bay.
Mason Williams was not expecting serious injury diagnosis
"I wasn't really thinking much of it," Williams said, via Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert. "Obviously, just some rehab. Getting back to rehab during the summer will kind of make everything better because everybody's playing hurt. Everybody's playing injured.”
Disappointingly, that was not the case. The Eastern Washington transfer is now doing rehabilitation workouts with an eye toward returning to the court for the 2026-27 campaign.
Despite the challenges, he is taking the high road. Surgery and rehabilitation are something that would get some players down, putting them in a negative headspace. But that isn’t the case for Williams, who is remaining positive, having been through this process before.
"I've been through injuries before. I think it's a long race; I've always thought of it as a marathon," Williams said. "And it's hard to be frustrated when you're in a great place in a great environment like this. So, just being able to stay present and have a good mindset."
Mason Williams would have been major contributor for Cyclones
Making the jump from the Big Sky to the Big 12 is a massive one, but he looked ready for it. Despite battling a hip injury during the 2024-25 campaign, he stuffed the stat sheet.
Williams averaged 13.9 points per game, which was second most on the team. He made 34.5% of his 3-point attempts and 42.7% of his shots overall. 3.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals were added to his stat line per game.
He was expected to be a prominent part of the team’s backcourt rotation. Instead, freshmen Jamarion Batemon and Killyan Toure will likely assume larger roles along with veterans Tamin Lipsey and Nate Heise.
The rehab process is an arduous one, but he is making strides. Recently, he began doing some defensive slide drills on the concrete floor. Milestone achievements like that are what help keep a player motivated and moving toward their goal of getting back on the court.
"Count your blessings, that's the biggest deal for me," Williams said. "I've kind of learned throughout the years, through different injuries, you got to count your blessings. Wake up and try to get better every day, and that's what I'm going to do."