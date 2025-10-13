Freshman Duo Drawing Praise From Iowa State Cyclones Head Coach T.J. Otzelberger
The Iowa State Cyclones are going to need some players to step up this season to replace all of the key contributors who are not returning from last year’s squad. Where the team is going to need the most help is in the backcourt.
That is where dynamic duo Curtis Jones and Keshon Gilbert resided during the 2024-25 campaign. They were the top two scorers on the team, averaging 17.4 and 13.4 points per game, respectively.
7.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 2.8 steals per game were averaged as well. Both were effective three-level scorers offensively and made an impact on the defensive end of the floor as well.
Replacing that kind of production is no easy feat. Senior point guard Tamin Lipsey will have more responsibility this upcoming campaign, and the team can rely on forwards Milan Momcilovic and Joshua Jefferson to help carry the load as well.
Jamarion Batemon, Killyan Toure have huge shoes to fill
However, they are going to need players in the backcourt to step up and help replace the massive void left by Jones and Gilbert’s departures. Two players who will be tasked with that responsibility are freshman Jamarion Batemon and Killyan Toure.
Both have been making a great impression on head coach T.J. Otzelberger. During the team’s media day last week, he spoke very highly of the incoming guards.
Batemon is setting a tone with his work ethic, both on and off the court. Toure, who is adjusting to life in the United States, is doing everything he can to earn a spot in the rotation right from the jump.
“Every sprint, Jamarion Batemon is at the front. Every academic report, he's on time. Killyan Toure is showing the traits of an everyday guy,” Otzelberger said, via Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert on X.
Batemon is someone who is under legitimate consideration to join Lipsey in the backcourt as a starter. Dominick Nelson and Nate Heise will also be under consideration for the spot, but there is a lot to like about the top 100 prospect from Milwaukee.
His scoring prowess and shooting ability would make for a great fit alongside the defensive-minded Lipsey as a complement to him. Shotmaking is something the lineup desperately needs without Jones and Gilbert; Batemon can provide that.
As long as Lipsey is healthy, he will be in the starting lineup. However, his status is a bit up in the air with the knee injury he is dealing with. That leaves the door open for Toure to have a prominent role right out of the gate.
He doesn’t have the experience that Lipsey does, but Toure has a skill set that is eerily similar. Otzelberger praised the work he has done defensively thus far, which is where the senior guard earns his keep as well.
More equipped to handle on-ball duties than Batemon, the two could even share the backcourt. That duo is one Iowa State fans have to be excited about moving into the future as the potential backbone of the program for years to come.