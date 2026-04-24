Iowa State Basketball Announces Second Assistant Coach Hire

The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team had multiple openings on its staff under head coach T.J. Otzelberger.

JR Blount, who was a key part of the recruiting process, and Kyle Green, viewed as the defensive coordinator of the team, both accepted head coaching jobs. Blount is heading out west to the San Diego Toreros, while Green is going back to the Northern Iowa Panthers.

Replacing two key members of the staff certainly isn’t easy, but Otzelberger has brought in people he believes will help keep up the level of expectations that have been set during his first five years at the helm of Iowa State basketball.

First, it was Tim Buckley hired to join the staff after the Cincinnati Bearcats coaching staff was changed. The most recent hire for the Cyclones is Allan Hanson, an assistant formerly of the Bradley Braves. His duties are going to begin immediately, per the announcement on the team’s official website.

Iowa State hires Allan Hanson from Bradley

Nicolet head coach Allan Hanson talks with his team during the game at home against Whitefish Bay on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. | Scott Ash/Now News Group

"Allan Hanson will be an incredible resource for the young men in our program," Otzelberger said. "He's a competitor, proven winner and someone who takes tremendous pride in student-athletes realizing their potential. We look forward to him impacting our pressure defensive system as well as working with our point guards."

Hanson was on staff with Bradley for one season, helping the Braves go 21-13 and finish second in the Missouri Valley Conference. They earned a bid to the NIT but were beaten in the first round by the Dayton Flyers, a No. 2 seed.

Moving from Peoria to Ames will be a bit easier transition because he isn’t doing it alone. Bradley’s star player, point guard Juquan Johnson, entered the transfer portal and committed to the Cyclones, so they will be able to continue working with each other.

"I am extremely excited to join T.J. Otzelberger's staff at Iowa State," Hanson said. "I look forward to helping continue to build the success the program has had, both on and off the court. I am grateful for this opportunity."

The new Cyclones assistant coach has been on the sidelines at all levels of basketball for the last decade. From 2016-2022, he was the head coach of the Boys’ Basketball Team at Nicolet High School in Glendale, Wisconsin. His team went 117-39 during his tenure there.

Before taking over as their head coach, he spent a few years with his alma mater, the Milwaukee Panthers. He was the video coordinator during the 2014-15 season and was the director of basketball operations for the 2025-16 campaign.

Prior to his one season with the Braves, Hanson was on staff with the Southern Utah Thunderbirds. The 2022-23 season was spent with Western Illinois, working under head coach Rob Jeter at both spots.

He has certainly earned the chance to be on the bench with a Power Conference program.