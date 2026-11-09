Iowa State Basketball AP Poll Top 25 Streak Comes to an End

The Iowa State Cyclones came into the 2026-27 men’s college basketball season with one of the longest streaks of being ranked in the AP Poll Top 25.

When they were placed at No. 18 in the preseason poll, it extended their streak to 53 weeks, dating back to Jan. 15, 2024, when they were No. 24. The Cyclones have been one of the most consistently productive programs in the country since that point, but their streak has come to an end.

In the latest AP Poll Top 25 update, Iowa State has been dropped from the rankings. They are the only team from the preseason poll who lost to an unranked opponent, which made dropping them out a foregone conclusion.

The Cyclones went on the road for a neutral-site game against the Memphis Tigers at the Sanford Pentagon in their season opener and suffered a surprising defeat, losing 80-76. In their home opener against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles, they looked much more like the T.J. Otzelberger teams we have become accustomed to seeing on the court, winning 83-57.

Iowa State drops out of top 25 rankings

Nov 6, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger watches his team play the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iowa State has games against the Southern University Jaguars and Niagara Purple Eagles next up on the schedule before heading to Las Vegas to participate in the Players Era Festival. There will be ample opportunities there to pick up some statement wins and truly get the campaign on track after a season-opening loss.

Taking the Cyclones’ spot in the Top 25 this week is the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who defeated the Le Moyne Dolphins and Providence Friars, and picked up 101 points. They just beat out Memphis, who received 97 points with their 2-0 start to the season, picking up a win over the VCU Rams in addition to Iowa State. The Saint Louis Billikens had 67 points, followed by the Cyclones with 57.

With Iowa State falling out of the top 25, the Big 12 now has five teams representing the conference: the Houston Cougars at No. 8, who moved up two spots; the Arizona Wildcats, who dropped seven spots to No. 12; the Kansas Jayhawks moving up to No. 15; the Texas Tech Red Raiders bumped to No. 16; and the BYU Cougars moving up to No. 23.

The SEC is the most represented conference with seven teams in the top 25. The Big Ten is next with six. The ACC had four, with the Big East having two. Gonzaga in the new-look PAC-12 is the only team in the top 25 not in a power conference.