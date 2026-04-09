Iowa State Basketball Freshman Could Make Massive Leap Next Season

The 2025-26 Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball season was one to remember.

While their depth wasn’t elite, it was clear that their star trio of Tamin Lipsey, Joshua Jefferson, and Milan Momcilovic was one of, if not the best, trio in college basketball throughout the season.

But an underrated contributor for Iowa State actually came off the bench. A player who never made mistakes. Someone who could shoot the ball well while also contributing great defense on the other end. And his name was Jamarion Batemon.

Batemon just completed his first season in Ames, Iowa, as a true freshman. Out of high school, Batemon was a four-star recruit, an intriguing option for the Cyclones going into the year and their highest-ranked incoming player.

Jamarion Batemon in line for major role in 2026-27

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Jamarion Batemon (1) shoots a three point shot against the Tennessee State Tigers during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

And he completely proved himself. He wasn’t a star player, or the guy who changes a game, but more so a spark plug. When Batemon was on the court, you always knew instantly, based on his contributions for Iowa State.

Batemon played 15.5 minutes per game, appearing in all 37 contests off the bench. He took 5.8 shots per game, 3.9 of which were 3-pointers, showcasing that when he got in, he came with confidence, ready to make his mark.

The freshman averaged 6.6 points per game last season as one of the higher scoring players on Iowa State’s roster. His career high came against the Alcorn State Braves, where he finished with 26 points.

He also had 17 points against the Colorado Buffaloes, as well as a stretch late in the season with at least 13 points in four of five games, all coming against tough opponents.

It’s just a regular thing at this point that when Jamarion Batemon gets the ball, expect special things.



No distance is too far for this sharp shooter as he continues to make big shots at key moments in the game.



11 points today for the Freshman. Stay hot, @JamarionBatemon pic.twitter.com/FENM9t01bb — Francis Gene O’Reilly (@ChiClone69) February 14, 2026

Batemon was a massive contributor last season, and now that he is reportedly returning, he will likely become Iowa State’s best offensive weapon next season. Barring a big-time transfer coming to town or Momcilovic taking his name out of the 2026 NBA Draft, Batemon may be one of the stars in Ames next season.

It’s currently unclear what his role may look like next season, but there certainly are signs that he could be a primary ball handler, playing most of his game on the perimeter as a catch-and-shoot player.

But he may also be able to showcase his shot creation more, especially around the rim, which could completely elevate his game.

Iowa State needs a star to emerge next season, and Batemon, the young gun, may be the perfect person to step into that role.