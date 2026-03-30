Iowa State Basketball Star Milan Momcilovic Makes Wise Choice Regarding NBA Draft

With the Iowa State Cyclones seeing their season come to an end in the Sweet 16, planning for the next campaign will begin right away.

Overall, while another exit in the Sweet 16 might be a disappointment, this is a program that is heading in the right direction. Head coach T.J. Otzelberger has created one of the most consistent teams in the country, and it is just a matter of time before they take the step to the next level.

This year surely could have been that year, but an injury to star forward Joshua Jefferson in the early minutes of their opening game of the tournament made that a much harder task.

Despite two excellent efforts in their first two games, the matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers proved to be too much for the Cyclones. The size of the Volunteers helped them have a massive edge on the glass, and that was the difference.

Now that the season is over, the team in the 2026-27 campaign will look a lot different with some key players leaving. However, one player who has an uncertain future is Milan Momcilovic. The star shooter from Iowa State recently announced that he will be declaring for the NBA Draft but will retain the right to return to college.

Momcilovic Exploring NBA Possibility is Wise

Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Coming off a great season with the Cyclones, it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise to see Momcilovic testing the waters of the NBA. The star forward is coming off of one of the best seasons ever for a three-point shooter, and that has undoubtedly helped his prospects of playing at the next level.

While Momcilovic was electric at times from beyond the arc, there were a couple of games in which he didn’t perform well. Unfortunately, one of those games was their loss to Tennessee. At times, it felt like the Cyclones would go as Momcilovic went from beyond the arc.

As he prepares for the next step, getting feedback from NBA scouts will ultimately help him make his decision. While he is an elite shooter, there are some other areas in which he can improve. From the forward spot, being a better rebounder will certainly be an area in which he will receive some feedback, and likely also about his movement on the defensive end of the court.

Overall, it would appear unlikely that he would be considered a first-round talent, which could result in him coming back for his senior season. If he does, he will be one of the best players in the Big 12 heading into the next season.