Iowa State Basketball Has Elite Glue Guy on Roster

The Iowa State Cyclones are going to look a lot different on the floor during the 2026-27 season than in recent years.

Iowa State doesn’t have the same star power, with Milan Momcilovic transferring to the Kentucky Wildcats and Joshua Jefferson being a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. However, point guard Tamin Lipsey is back for a fifth season to provide the team with some star-level stability.

This year’s roster is arguably the deepest that head coach T.J. Otzelberger has had in his tenure in Ames. When fully healthy, this group could easily go 10 players deep, giving opponents different looks and matching up regardless of style of play.

One of the players whom Otzelberger is going to count on to play a prominent role is Blake Buchanan. Back for his second season in Ames, he will be relied upon to help the new guys along, learning how to play the Cyclones way.

Blake Buchanan is the ultimate glue guy for Iowa State

Iowa State Cyclones forward Blake Buchanan (23) dunks the ball around Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Luke Bamgboye (9) during the first half in the Big-12 conference men’s basketball showdown on Feb. 28, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While he doesn’t stuff the stat sheet in the same fashion as some of his teammates, Buchanan is integral to the team’s success on both ends of the floor. That is why insider Jon Rothstein (subsription required) identified him as one of the 10 best glue guys in men’s basketball.

“The anchor of the Cyclones' devastating defense under T.J. Otzelberger, the 6-10 Buchanan always does his best work in the paint. A short distance specialist on offense and rim protector on defense, Buchanan rarely escapes the restricted area. This guy knows what he's good at and is good at what he knows,” Roethstein wrote.

His combination of size and athleticism makes him the perfect fit in the scheme that Otzelberger runs. On defense, the Cyclones play an aggressive, trapping style that requires their big man to cover a lot of space in a short period of time and then drop back to the paint to protect the rim.

If Otzelberger were going into a laboratory to make the ideal big man for his system, it would be Buchanan. On offense, he has shown a knack for keeping possessions alive with offensive rebounding and some playmaking ability.

With Jefferson no longer in the mix, Buchanan could have the ball in his hands a little more often, operating from the high post. At the very least, he can be counted on as a connective piece on that side of the ball, setting screens and moving the ball to the right places.

With improved frontcourt depth, Buchanan could play a slightly different role this season. He may be able to share the court with another big man, whether it be Dominykas Pleta, Taj Manning or Tre Singleton, which will showcase his versatility even more.