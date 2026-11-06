Iowa State Basketball Has One Player Make NBA Draft Big Board

The Iowa State Cyclones snapped a five-year streak of not having a player drafted when Joshua Jefferson heard his name called in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft, getting selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves and having his rights sent to the Brooklyn Nets in a trade.

He was the first Cyclones player picked since Tyrese Haliburton, who was selected No. 12 overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2020 NBA Draft. Will Iowa State be able to make it two years in a row with a player being selected?

Point guard Tamin Lipsey went undrafted this past June, which is part of the reason why he is eligible to play a fifth year in Ames currently. However, he isn’t the Cyclones player who is listed on the 2027 NBA Draft Big Board compiled by Jeremy Woo of ESPN.

Instead, that distinction goes to one of the newcomers on the team: forward Tre Singleton. A transfer from the Northwestern Wildcats, he was placed at No. 83 by Woo in the updated rankings heading into the 2026-27 season.

Tre Singleton on the fringes of being an NBA prospect

A true sophomore, Singleton is on the periphery of the radar for NBA teams, which was the case for Jefferson last season. He wasn’t viewed as much of an NBA prospect, but as his senior year progressed, he cemented himself as one of the best players in the country.

Could Singleton experience a similar rise? It is certainly possible, as he drew comparisons to Jefferson in the transfer portal before ultimately choosing to follow in his footsteps in Ames. He had a solid debut with Iowa State, scoring 11 points to go along with 11 rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block in 28 minutes of action.

That stat line is certainly reminiscent of their former star forward, and his production should only increase as he gets more comfortable in the system that head coach T.J. Otzelberger is running. He will certainly be a player worth keeping an eye on as a breakout candidate.

If Singleton is moving up draft boards as the season progresses, it means he is playing at a high level, which should translate to plenty of victories for the Cyclones. He has some work to do to truly become an NBA prospect, but the tools and work ethic to reach that level are present.

After seeing what Jefferson was able to accomplish as the vocal point of the Iowa State game plan on offense, the future looks incredibly bright for Singleton. His confidence in having the ball in his hands is growing, and he is already making an impact on both ends of the floor.