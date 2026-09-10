Iowa State Basketball in Fair Spot in Way-Too-Early Top 25

The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team has turned into one of the most consistent programs in the country under head coach T.J. Otzelberger.

He has been at the helm for five seasons, taking over a Cyclones team that went 2-22 in the final year under Steve Prohm. A turnaround occurred instantly, with Otzelberger leading Iowa State to the NCAA tournament in Year 1 and every year after.

The Cyclones are consistently ranked in the top 25 and are a perennial Big 12 contender. Despite losing so much star power and production this offseason, the 2026-27 campaign projects to be no different.

In the way-too-early top 25 and 1 put together by Gary Parrish of CBS Sports, Iowa State has received a fair ranking. They moved up one spot, along with seven other teams, as a result of the Michigan Wolverines losing Brandon McCoy, a star incoming freshman, to an ACL tear.

Where is Iowa State ranked in the way-too-early top 25?

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger addresses the media after a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Tennessee State Tigers at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cyclones are now ranked No. 13, moving up a single spot along with the Virginia Cavaliers, Arkansas Razorbacks, Gonzaga Bulldogs, St. John’s Red Storm, Houston Cougars and Tennessee Volunteers, who occupy spots 9-15.

Iowa State is dealing with an injury of its own to point guard Killyan Toure. He had to undergo a procedure on his shoulder that will keep him sidelined until January, which means he will miss most, if not all, of the non-conference schedule.

That is a massive loss to overcome. One of four key rotation players who are returning from last season, along with Jamarion Batemon, Blake Buchanan and Dominykas Pleta, Toure was ticketed for a massive role in the backcourt.

A starter in every game as a freshman, his responsibility was going to increase as a sophomore. Already one of the best point-of-attack defenders in men’s college basketball, his confidence was growing as the season moved along. With another full offseason under his belt, expectations were high for him to become an impactful two-way player.

Cyclones have tall task replacing Killyan Toure

Iowa State’s Killyan Toure talks to media during the men’s basketball media availability at the university’s Sukup Basketball complex on July 28, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Without Toure in the lineup, the team will rely on Batemon and transfers Jaquan Johnson, from the Bradley Braves, and Ryan Prather Jr., from the Robert Morris Colonials, to help fill the void in the backcourt.

While not having him in the lineup until January is disappointing, at least he is expected back at some point, unlike McCoy. It will also be right ahead of Big 12 play, where competition is going to be fierce once again.

There are three other teams from the conference in these way-too-early rankings: the No. 6 Arizona Cardinals, Houston at No. 14 and the No. 22 BYU Cougars. Rankings are fluid right now with so much uncertainty surrounding eligibility for players under the new 5-in-5 rule, as rosters are assuredly going to change.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders and Kansas Jayhawks are two more squads from the Big 12 that could very well be ranked in the near future, depending on how things shake out.