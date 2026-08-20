How Killyan Toure Injury Will Impact Iowa State Basketball

The long, horrid history of Iowa State Cyclone injury problems is getting worse and worse.

The latest blow is to sophomore guard Killyan Toure, as it is being reported that he suffered a shoulder injury that is thought to be pretty severe. It is currently unclear when he’ll be able to return to the squad.

Toure was a fantastic player for the Cyclones during his freshman season in 2025-26. He averaged 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game, while also being Iowa State’s premier defender both on and off the ball. His non-conference play was especially fantastic, with a 20-point performance against the Creighton Bluejays being the premier game of the regular season.

But he turned things up once March rolled around. A 25-point performance against the Tennessee State Tigers in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament truly put Toure’s name on the map.

Killyan Toure is massive loss for Iowa State

Iowa State’s Killyan Toure talks to media during the men’s basketball media availability at the university’s Sukup Basketball complex on July 28, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Going into his sophomore year, he was expected to be a featured guy, especially on the defensive end. In addition, his scoring potential showed that he could have actually been the leading scorer on the squad as well. But now, his season could be immensely short, depending on how well he recovers from the injury.

It’s a really tough loss for the Cyclone squad that needs a true leader. With no Toure, they are going to need to rely on immense depth and defensive consistency to still have a good season.

Players such as Jamarion Batemon, Jaquan Johnson, and other guards are going to have a lot more responsibility on their plate, which could be intriguing to see as they grow as players. Incoming freshmen may have a bigger role as well. But now, it feels like the chances of a deep run in March seem far from likely.

Iowa State's Killyan Toure suffered a shoulder injury while participating at Damian Lillard's elite camphttps://t.co/VkMX28WcjP — Travis Hines (@TravisHines21) August 19, 2026

Iowa State now has a big hole at guard, where they may have to look in the transfer portal for a guard. If so, the Cyclones will be on the market, and we could potentially see a new player come into town. In addition, players from the class of ‘22 are ruled eligible, meaning you can’t count those guys out either.

Iowa State begins its season in a few months, meaning it’s going to be quite the time crunch for head coach T.J. Otzelberger and the squad to make sure they are completely ready for the 2026-27 campaign, with or without their star player, Toure.