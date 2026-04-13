Iowa State Basketball Landed Its Next Tamin Lipsey in Portal

Throughout the last four years, the Iowa State Cyclones have had a player who consistently performed, was a fan favorite, and gave it all for the red and gold. And that was Ames, Iowa, native Tamin Lipsey.

Lipsey was a legend in a Cyclone uniform. He was the point guard for years, the player who contributed tons to the program to help put Iowa State on the map, and is one of the greatest players to play in Hilton Coliseum.

Unfortunately, last season was Lipsey’s final season in a Cyclones jersey. He was officially out of eligibility, and that forced a tough situation for head coach T.J. Otzelberger and Iowa State to look for a replacement.

Of course, Lipsey is irreplaceable, but the Cyclones may have actually found a player who plays pretty similarly and could even contribute at the same level.

Iowa State secured commitment from Jaquan Johnson

Bradley's Jaquan Johnson reacts to score against Northern Iowa in the second half of their college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at Carver Arena in Peoria. The Braves defeated the Panthers 75-69. | MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Saturday, Iowa State received a commitment from Jaquan Johnson. Johnson was a two-year player for the Bradley Braves of the Missouri Valley Conference, where he was a top player, especially in his sophomore season.

As a freshman, he averaged 6.6 points per game, coming off the bench to be a scorer and key defender. But in his sophomore season, he made a massive leap, taking over the conference.

Johnson quickly became Bradley’s best player and averaged 16.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. He added 2.5 steals on the defensive end. In addition, Johnson was an All-MVC First Team player, as well as the Defensive Player of the Year in the conference.

Looking at Lipsey and Johnson’s game, they play very similarly. Lipsey is a defense-first player, creates offensively, and is better around the rim, although he has a decent 3-point shooting game. He’s physical and gives everything for the team on the front of his jersey.

Here is new Iowa St commit Jaquan Johnson going off for 35 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists, 6 steals, 12-22 FG in a OT win over Evansville.



He was one of if not the best two-way guards at the mid major level. Top-5 in SPG in the country.pic.twitter.com/HYRdXtzGAJ — Rising Ballers Network (@dylan_lutey) April 11, 2026

And Johnson is very similar. He’s also a defense-first player, has some struggles around the rim, but also can shoot the ball to an extent. He’s physical and gives everything for his team.

It’s almost impossible to replace a player like Lipsey. The passion and care for the program that he had was unmatched by anyone in Iowa State history.

But Johnson may be the next player to become a Lipsey prototype. Care for the team, and work for the name on the front. Iowa State fans need to be ready for the next star of Cyclone basketball.