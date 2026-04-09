Iowa State Star Invited to Portsmouth Invitational Tournament

The Iowa State Cyclones 2025-26 men’s basketball season came to a close with their loss to the Tennessee Volunteers in the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

It was the last time that Cyclones fans got to see some of their favorite players play with the team. Joshua Jefferson, Nate Heise, Tamin Lipsey, Dominick Nelson and Eric Mulder were the five seniors suiting up for the final time.

However, the basketball careers for some of them are just getting started. Jefferson is featured in NBA mock drafts as a virtual lock to be selected, making a push to have his name called near the end of the first round.

Lipsey would love to get drafted, but it looks as if he has some more work to do if he wants to move up draft boards. That is likely part of the reason why he accepted an invite to the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament.

Tamin Lipsey to participate in Portsmouth Invitational Tournament

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) reacts after a play during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

An announcement was shared on X by the P.I.T. account that the Iowa State basketball star would be added to the mix. The Portsmouth Invitational Tournament is an opportunity for some of the best seniors in the country to compete against each other in front of NBA teams evaluating for the draft and international scouts.

The tournament will be held from April 15 through 18 at Churchland High School in Portsmouth, Virginia, presenting Lipsey with a golden opportunity to make another impression before the NBA pre-draft process gets underway in the coming weeks.

There have been plenty of Portsmouth Invitational Tournament alums who have used this as a springboard to improve their stock heading into the NBA draft or garner attention from pro scouts overseas.

Possessing a game that is more substance than flash, this is another chance for Lipsey to prove to evaluators that the intangibles that he brings to a team can help compensate for whatever he lacks physically.

Listed at only 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, he isn’t going to blow people away with his athleticism or size. But, he more than makes up for it with elite basketball IQ and a non-stop motor on both ends of the floor.

Injuries limited Lipsey at points during his Iowa State career, but he is as tough and reliable as they come. He is a steady, old-school point guard who excels at taking care of the ball and can initiate offense with ease.

Lipsey averaged 4.4 assists per game in his career, compared to only 1.9 turnovers, with an assist rate of 25.7%. His shooting percentages leave something to be desired, making only 33.5% of attempts from 3-point range and 71.0% from the foul line.

However, he more than makes up for it with his defense. He is the Cyclones' all-time leader with 314 career steals, leading the Big 12 in steal percentage three out of four seasons with Iowa State.

His Defensive Win Shares and Defensive Box Plus/Minus were both elite as well, giving him a high floor as a pro with his playmaking and defensive abilities.