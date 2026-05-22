Iowa State Basketball Learns Players Era Festival First Round Opponent

For the second straight year, the Iowa State Cyclones' non-conference schedule is going to include a trip to Las Vegas to participate in the Players Era Festival.

In 2025, this was the holiday tournament that helped put Iowa State on the national map. They beat the St. John’s Red Storm in an exciting game to start things off before blowing out the Creighton Bluejays and Syracuse Orange despite not having Tamin Lipsey in the lineup.

This year, the Players Era Festival is undergoing a revamp. After hearing all of the negative feedback about the format, which put an emphasis on win margin during pool play, they have gone back to a traditional bracket.

There will be an eight-team and a 16-team bracket in men’s college basketball. The Cyclones are in the 16-team bracket, and their opponent has been revealed.

Iowa State will play San Diego State to start Players Era Festival

Dec 21, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs head coach Brian Dutcher during the first half against the California Golden Bears at SAP Center. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Iowa State will play against the San Diego State Aztecs in the first round at Michelob Ultra Arena on Nov. 24. That could set them up for a rematch with the team that eliminated them from the 2026 NCAA Tournament in the Sweet 16, the Tennessee Volunteers, in the second round.

The SEC powerhouse will be facing off against the Maryland Terrapins in their first-round matchup, also on Nov. 24 at Michelob Ultra Arena. There will be a day off for that pod, with the quarterfinals being scheduled for Nov. 26.

Another high-profile matchup with St. John’s could occur in the semifinals. They are on the same side of the bracket as the Cyclones, but in the other pod.

The only other Big 12 team on the same side of the bracket as Iowa State is the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The TCU Horned Frogs, Baylor Bears and Kansas State Wildcats are all on the other side.

The People's Champs are Headed Back to Vegas!



We'll Open the 2026 Players Era against San Diego State on Nov. 24.



📰: https://t.co/I6Bqja6yvJ#Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/SK6Xfzho8w — Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) May 21, 2026

Every team that participates in the Players Era Festival will play at least two games, with consolation games planned for all the losing teams. The championship game is set for Nov. 28 at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Taking part in these holiday tournaments is huge for the Cyclones. Not only will they have a chance to add some marquee victories, likely Quad 1 in the NET Rankings, to their resume, but there is a lot of money at stake.

Just for participating, Iowa State is guaranteed $1 million in NIL money, which will be given to the players after the tournament is over through whatever NIL agreements they have. They will also receive a $50,000 travel stipend and five nights of lodging at the MGM Grand, along with more accommodations for the team.

The Cyclones are already scheduled to participate in the Players Era Festival in 2027 and will have priority consideration for any other events that the company creates. That is a great spot for the program to be in, with the potential to earn massive amounts of NIL money.