Iowa State Makes Brutal NCAA History With Sweet 16 Loss to Tennessee

The Iowa State Cyclones 2025-26 men’s basketball season came to a disappointing end in the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

The No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region, they were defeated by the No. 6 seed Tennessee Volunteers 76-62, who will now face off against the Michigan Wolverines in the Elite Eight with a trip to the Final Four up for grabs.

Tennessee’s size on the interior proved too much for Iowa State to overcome. They had a +21 margin in rebounds, overwhelming the Cyclones on the interior without Joshua Jefferson in the lineup.

The senior forward was forced to miss the game because of the low ankle sprain suffered in the Round of 64 game a week prior against the Tennessee State Tigers. As a result of the loss, Iowa State made some brutal history in the process.

Iowa State now owns brutal Sweet 16 mark losing to Tennessee

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) drives the ball past Tennessee Volunteers guard Ethan Burg (35) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

This was the eighth time that the men’s basketball program was in the Sweet 16. They are now 1-7 in those games, making their .125 winning percentage the lowest of any team that has played at least seven regional semifinal games.

That is certainly a record no one wants to be associated with. Head coach T.J. Otzelberger has done an incredible job with the program, making the NCAA tournament all five years he has been at the helm, and has advanced to the Sweet 16 three times.

Alas, he has been unable to get his squad over the hump and into the Elite Eight. Things would have certainly been different had Jefferson not suffered an unfortunate injury at the most inopportune time.

The Cyclones stuck to the same formula that was used to defeat Tennessee State and the Kentucky Wildcats, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Volunteers.

Iowa State is now 1-7 all-time in the Sweet Sixteen



That is the worst win percentage by any team that has played at least 7 sweet sixteen games pic.twitter.com/nI2gbdAMrn — Underdog (@Underdog) March 28, 2026

Despite the negative rebounding margin, there were opportunities for Iowa State to climb back into the game, but they were unable to take advantage. Their free-throw shooting is going to haunt them for a while; game pressure could have been put on Tennessee had they converted more at the charity stripe.

When struggling to shoot the ball as much as the Cyclones were, converting freebies is key to staying in the game. With Milan Momcilovic neutralized by the Volunteers' defense, it was too much to overcome.

That Sweet 16 record is something that will be held as a knock against Iowa State. But it does speak volumes to the work that Otzelberger and his staff have done in getting this program on the map.

When he took over, Iowa State won two games in the previous season. He is winning that much in a week, turning the Cyclones into a bona fide contender in men’s basketball.