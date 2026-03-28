Iowa State Basketball Runs Out of Steam in Sweet 16 Against Tennessee

The Iowa State Cyclones have consistently been one of the best teams in the country throughout the 2025-26 season.

But, in the Sweet 16 against the Tennessee Volunteers, they were not the better team on the hardwood. Their magical season came to an end with the No. 6 seed in the Midwest Region recording the upset victory, 76-62.

In what was essentially the Cyclones’ third game without star forward Joshua Jefferson, it looked as if the squad ran out of steam. Iowa State struggled shooting the ball, making 39% overall, 22% from 3-point range, and struggling woefully again at the foul line, making only 60%.

The free-throw shooting was a real detriment to the Cyclones staying in the game, especially in the second half. They shot under 50%, leaving them climbing uphill, unable to convert at the charity stripe.

Iowa State falls short in Sweet 16 against Tennessee

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward DeWayne Brown II (6) shoots in the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

There were opportunities to get back into the game, especially with their opponents also struggling from the charity stripe. The Volunteers shot 9-of-15 from the foul line, but it didn’t end up costing them.

Nate Heise kept his NCAA tournament success going, scoring 18 points, stepping up big time to help offset the scoring that Jefferson would normally provide. But, he made only 1-of-7 3-point attempts.

Joining him in spearheading the offensive attack was point guard Tamin Lipsey. The senior did everything he could to help get his team over the hump, scoring 18 points with five rebounds, five assists and one steal.

Tennessee deserves credit for effectively taking Milan Momcilovic out of the game. He attempted only nine shots, which was tied for third on the team; if Iowa State was going to overcome a tough, hard-nosed and defensive-minded team such as the Volunteers, they needed their leading scorer to play well.

Final: #23 UT 76 - #6 ISU 62 — Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) March 28, 2026

Where Tennessee really exerted its will was on the interior, on the glass. Without Jefferson, the Cyclones were undersized on the interior and their opponents took full advantage.

The Volunteers dominated on the boards, pulling down 43 total while Iowa State had only 22. Ranked No. 2 in rebounding margin this season, Tennessee certainly kept up that dominance with Felix Okpara and Jaylen Carey both securing 10.

The Volunteers had nearly as many offensive rebounds, 16, as the Cyclones had total in the game.

This was a disappointing end to the season for Iowa State, which really missed Jefferson on the court. They will now head back to Ames, while Tennessee prepares to face off against the Michigan Wolverines in the Elite Eight.