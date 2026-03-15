Iowa State Basketball Seed Revealed for 2026 NCAA Tournament

The Iowa State Cyclones have proven time and time again that they are one of the best teams in men’s basketball during the 2025-26 season.

This has been a historic campaign for the Cyclones, who won their first 16 games of the season. Things got tougher down the stretch, with Iowa State going 4-4 over its last eight games, including the 2026 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Their performance in Kansas City was historic, and likely helped push them back up in the rankings ahead of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Heading into their conference tournament, Iowa State was viewed as a No. 3 seed by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi in his Bracketology predictions.

Opportunities to move up were available, and the Cyclones took full advantage. They were revealed as a No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region on Selection Sunday, heading to St. Louis for their first games.

Iowa State lands much-earned No. 2 seed

Feb 24, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger during the second half against the Utah Utes at Jon M. Huntsman Center. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Iowa State made plenty of history during the Big 12 tournament, which evidently pushed them up a seed line. In their second-round game against the Arizona State Sun Devils, they won by 49 points, the largest margin of victory ever in a Big 12 tournament game.

After beating the Texas Tech Red Raiders 75-53 in their quarterfinal game, more impressive history was made. More victories don’t do much for a team, but a loss to the Arizona Wildcats at the buzzer, courtesy of Big 12 Player of the Year Jaden Bradley, is what many people would call a good loss.

While being ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll or receiving a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament will have to wait at least one more year, the Cyclones are heading in the right direction as a program.

Head coach T.J. Otzelberger has done a wonderful job turning things around in Ames, taking over a team that was 2-22 in the final season under Steve Prohm before he was hired. A massive void has to be filled on the coaching staff under him, with assistant JR Blount on the move.

He accepted the head coaching position with the San Diego Toreros. A key piece in the recruiting process for Iowa State, there will be massive shoes to fill.

However, that will wait for at least a few more weeks, as the Cyclones have their sights set on making a deep run in the 2026 NCAA Tournament. With an incredibly talented trio of Joshua Jefferson, Milan Momcilovic and Tamin Lipsey, they can match up with anyone.