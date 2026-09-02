Iowa State Basketball Shockingly Drops Out of Way-Too-Early Top 25

The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team experienced a good amount of turnover on the roster this offseason.

Seniors Tamin Lipsey, Joshua Jefferson, Nate Heise and Eric Mulder all exhausted their eligibility. Milan Momcilovic, Dominick Nelson and Cade Kelderman all hit the transfer portal for new opportunities.

That is a lot of talent and depth that has to be replaced, which head coach T.J. Otzelberger successfully did. The Cyclone did well on the transfer portal and brought in another strong high school group in the Class of 2026.

However, early projections aren’t overly kind to Iowa State. In the way-too-early Top 25 rankings shared by Jeff Borzello of ESPN, the Cyclones don’t have a number next to their name. Instead, they are listed among the “Next Five” along with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Purdue Boilermakers, Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels.

Iowa State disrespected in way-too-early Top 25

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Killyan Toure (27) reacts after a play during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is certainly shocking to not see Iowa State in these rankings. They have been one of the most consistent teams in the country over the last few seasons and have certainly earned the benefit of the doubt when it comes to replacing talent on the roster.

However, the loss of point guard Killyan Toure could have been enough for Borzello to drop the Cyclones from the rankings completely. After a strong freshman year, Toure is set to be sidelined until at least January after injuring his shoulder and having to undergo surgery.

That is a massive blow for the team. He is set to play a major role, likely taking over as the lead ball-handler and point-of-attack defender from Lipsey. With him sidelined, Otzelberger will lean more heavily on Jaquan Johnson, a transfer from the Bradley Braves who is the reigning Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Competition will remain fierce in Big 12

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd speaks during a press conference ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Losing Toure certainly hurts, but Otzelberger still has key rotation members from last season’s team returning in Jamarion Batemon, Blake Buchanan and Dominykas Pleta. They can help set the tone for the incoming guys until Toure is back in the mix.

Hopefully, that recovery timeline for Toure remains, because Iowa State is going to face some stiff competition in the Big 12. There are five teams in the way-too-early top 25 from the conference: the Arizona Wildcats at No. 6, Texas Tech Red Raiders at No. 9, Houston Cougars at No. 17, BYU Cougars at No. 19 and Kansas Jayhawks at No. 25.

However, a lot can change in the coming weeks. Situations are still fluid when it comes to fifth-year eligibility for players, and that will drastically change the landscape not only in the Big 12, but in men’s college basketball as a whole.