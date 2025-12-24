Iowa State Cyclones Star Tamin Lipsey Gives Killyan Toure the Ultimate Superlative

Coming into the 2025-26 men’s college basketball season, Iowa State Cyclones point guard Tamin Lipsey was considered the best point of attack defender in the country.

It was an accolade that was earned and well-deserved. He has shown tenacious defensive abilities throughout his career, with analyst Jay Bilas placing him on the preseason All-Defensive Team.

A member of the All-Big 12 Defensive Team in consecutive seasons, Lipsey has already recorded the most steals in Iowa State history. He continues moving up the all-time conference list as well, currently ranking sixth with 263.

Thus far this season, he has already recorded 26 steals in nine games played. His 2.9 per game average is the most in the Big 12, recording multiple steals six times, including two instances where he has had five swipes in a single game.

Tamin Lipsey heaps major praise on Killyan Toure

Iowa State Cyclones forward Killyan Toure (27) celebrates after a dunk against Iowa during the second half in the men’s basketball Cy-Hawk series on Dec. 11, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While his defensive abilities are well documented, the Cyclones have found another tenacious defender to pair with him in freshman Killyan Toure. A surprise member of the starting lineup this season, his presence has helped take the team to another level on that end of the court.

Having another stellar point of attack defender on the court alongside Lipsey has allowed the senior to play off the ball more. That means more opportunities to create havoc in the passing lanes with deflections and steals, leading to easy buckets for Iowa State.

Only 12 games into his collegiate career, Toure is already making quite a name for himself. His length, measured at 6-foot-3 tall with a 6-foot-9 wingspan, makes him a terror on the perimeter.

He regularly suffocates his opponent, quickly cementing his status as one of the best defensive players in the country. Just ask Iowa Hawkeyes star Bennet Stirtz what he thinks of Toure’s abilities on that end of the court.

His teammates have taken notice, including Lipsey. In a recent interview, he praised the performance of his freshman teammate, saying Toure is the best defender he has ever seen in his life.

"I think he's the best defender I've ever seen in my life."



Tamin Lipsey raves about Killyan Toure and what he's brought to the team.



Along with that, Toure's on-ball defense has freed up Lipsey to do what he does best. pic.twitter.com/2XMb36iULP — Jake Brend (@JakeBrendTV) December 19, 2025

That is some incredible praise from Lipsey, who has played alongside some excellent defensive-minded teammates and has seen tape of himself. It speaks volumes to the impact Toure is having right out of the gate in his collegiate career.

In 26.6 minutes per game, he is averaging 1.9 steals with a steal rate of 4.1%. He has already produced 1.0 Defensive Win Shares per College Basketball Reference to go along with a defensive box score plus/minus of +4.9 and a defensive rating of 89.8.

The future is now in Ames, with Toure having the torch passed to him by Lipsey as the hard-nosed defender who sets the tone for the rest of his teammates to follow.

More Iowa State Basketball News: