Iowa State Basketball Star Absent From Recent NBA Mock Drafts

The last time that an Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball player was selected during the NBA draft was 2020.

In the first round, No. 12 overall, the Sacramento Kings selected Tyrese Haliburton after two successful seasons in Ames. It has been five years since a Cyclones player has heard his name called, but that should come to an end in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Star forward Joshua Jefferson is widely expected to be drafted at some point. His range is in the 20s near the end of the first round or in the early 30s as one of the first selections in the second round.

Recent mock drafts have him right in that range of picks, but his teammate, Tamin Lipsey, isn’t as fortunate. The steady point guard has been going through the pre-draft process, but his route to making an NBA roster looks like it is going to be much more difficult.

Tamin Lipsey not featured in NBA mock drafts

Mar 26, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) speaks ahead of the Midwest regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

With hours until the 2026 NBA Draft gets underway, the star point guard is absent from different mock drafts.

Three outlets, ESPN, The Athletic and Bleacher Report, have all updated final mock drafts following trades that sent Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Miami Heat and Julius Randle to the Brooklyn Nets from the Minnesota Timberwolves, which also included the Chicago Bulls.

Unfortunately, none of them includes Lipsey. Things could always change as the draft moves along, but for now, it looks as if the Cyclones' all-time leader in steals is going to be undrafted and have to earn his way onto an NBA roster.

Should he not hear his name called, Lipsey will assuredly take part in the NBA Summer League. In some regards, that is a better situation than being selected late in the second round. Different deals can be worked out with teams to land in a favorable situation, either getting an invite to training camp or landing with a G League affiliate.

The former Iowa State star will certainly be heard from again in the coming weeks. He brings too many positives to the court for a team not to take a chance on him, even if he doesn’t get selected.

A throwback floor general, Lipsey provides elite ball security with strong playmaking skills. He takes care of the ball and knows how to get his teammates involved, finding them in their favorite spots to score easy baskets.

Where he makes the biggest impact is on defense. Lipsey was selected as the best point of attack defender in men’s college basketball going into the 2025-26 season, and he certainly lived up to that billing.

His jump shot needs improving, but there are certainly needs around the NBA for players who can run the offense and set the tone defensively. It would not be shocking if he were to make a roster as a No. 3 point guard this fall.