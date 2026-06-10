Joshua Jefferson Reported Range in NBA Draft Revealed

The 2025-26 men’s college basketball season was an excellent one for Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson.

His improvements from the 2024-25 campaign led to him showing up on the radar of NBA scouts and evaluators. Heading into the year, the talented forward was viewed as a fringe prospect.

With just a few weeks until the 2026 NBA Draft, the perception around Jefferson has changed dramatically. He performed at a high level throughout the season, and despite a disappointing end to the campaign because of an ankle injury, his stock remains quite high.

So much so, Sam Vecenie of The Athletic (subscription required) has revealed the range that Jefferson is looking like he will be selected, and there is a chance that he hears his name in the backend of the first round.

Joshua Jefferson has real chance to be selected in first round

Mar 13, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) rebounds during the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at T-Mobile Center. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

“His range is seen as somewhere from the 20s into the early second round,” Vecenie wrote in his recent 2026 NBA Mock Draft, where he shared what he is hearing on prospects who could be selected in the first round.

In this mock, the former Iowa State star does land in the first round, being selected No. 27 by the Boston Celtics. He is the perfect fit for teams looking to contend and add a player who can contribute right away to winning games.

A high-IQ player, he would fit into virtually any scheme in the NBA with his versatile skill set. Despite an underwhelming showing at the NBA combine, he showed improvements as a shooter during his senior year.

Jefferson knocked down 34.5% of his 3-point attempts, which was the best mark in a single season of his career. If he can remain in that range in the NBA, his value will remain very high.

However, the most impressive skill that he showed offensively was his playmaking. He was the offensive hub for head coach T.J. Otzelberger, operating from all three levels of the court and regularly making great reads.

Jefferson recorded two triple-doubles during his senior year and averaged 4.8 assists per game. That helped land him a spot on multiple All-America teams and the All-Big 12 Team.

Along with his offensive contributions, Jefferson is an excellent defender. His athleticism may limit his ability to defend higher-end wings at the next level, but his savvy and intelligence will more than make up for what he lacks physically.

Listed at 6-foot-8 at the combine, he will be able to handle most forwards and could be a small-ball five in a pinch, given how well he rebounds the ball.