Iowa State Basketball Star Named to Jerry West Award Watch List

The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team has a very talented and deep roster heading into the 2026-27 season.

Entering the campaign, it looks like the strength of this team is going to be in the backcourt. Having Tamin Lipsey back for a fifth year, at least for now, raises the floor and ceiling of the team to incredible heights.

His presence will also help offset the loss of Killyan Toure, who suffered a shoulder injury over the summer that required surgery. The star sophomore is expected to be sidelined until mid-January, a sizable loss from the team’s rotation.

Even though he is expected to miss nearly half the season, Toure is still drawing a lot of recognition for his potential on a national level. Despite the lengthy absence, he was still named to the Jerry West Award Preseason Watch List.

Killyan Toure named to Jerry West Award Watch List

Oct 20, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Iowa State player Killyan Toure interviews during the Big 12 Media Days event at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Iowa State star is one of 20 shooting guards who were selected by the Naismith Hall of Fame to the watch list. This is the 13th year the award has been named after Jerry West, and it is given to the best shooting guard in Men’s Division I Basketball.

Last year’s winner of the award was Keaton Wagler of the Illinois Fighting Illini, a freshman who went on to be selected No. 5 by the LA Clippers in the 2026 NBA Draft.

There will be a lot of stellar competition for the award again this season. Toure will have his work cut out for him to remain on the list while he is sidelined, but being selected in spite of the injury shows just how high a regard he is held in.

He is one of four players from the Big 12 to be selected to the list, joining Collin Chandler of the BYU Cougars, Caleb Holt of the Arizona Wildcats and Finley Bizjack of the West Virginia Mountaineers.

It is unfortunate that he will start the season on the sidelines, but Toure earned his spot on this Watch List with his performance as a freshman. He started in all 37 games that he played, earning the trust of head coach T.J. Otzelberger over the summer and in training camp to lock down a spot in the backcourt alongside Lipsey.

As the season moved along, Toure’s confidence rose, especially on the offensive end of the ball. He ended his freshman campaign on a high note, averaging 14 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 30.5 minutes per game over the final four games.

Entering his sophomore year with an expanded role, his production is bound to take another step in the right direction.