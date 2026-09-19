Killyan Toure Update Is Worst-Case for Iowa State Basketball

The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team suffered a massive loss when it was revealed that sophomore Killyan Toure injured his shoulder and had to undergo surgery.

A starter in all 37 games he played in as a freshman, Toure was ready to break out in Year 2, becoming the next star point guard in place of Tamin Lipsey. Now, that breakout is going to have to wait.

Originally, it was reported that he would be sidelined until January, but no specifics were provided. In an update shared by insider Jon Rothstein, it has been revealed that Toure will be out until mid-to-late January.

This is a brutal break for the Cyclones and a worst-case scenario because it means he is going to miss a chunk of the Big 12 schedule. Even worse, the team’s toughest stretch will very likely come without Toure in the lineup.

Killyan Toure injury update is bad news for Iowa State

Iowa State’s Killyan Toure talks to media during the men’s basketball media availability at the university’s Sukup Basketball complex on July 28, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Iowa State will open its Big 12 schedule at home at Hilton Coliseum against the reigning conference champion Arizona Wildcats on Jan. 2. Not having Toure in the lineup for that one is going to hurt immensely.

Based on the timeline Rothstein has shared, there is a real chance their sophomore guard isn’t available when they head on the road for their first set of back-to-back games away from Ames. Unfortunately, it is the toughest away games they will have this season as well.

On Jan. 13, they will face the Houston Cougars before traveling to Lubbock to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Jan. 16. Upon returning to Ames, the Cyclones will host the BYU Cougars on Jan. 20.

That is the toughest stretch of their Big 12 schedule, and the odds of them having arguably their most important player in the lineup have shrunk considerably with the latest update that has been provided.

Source: Iowa State's Killyan Toure (shoulder) is not expected to return until mid to late January.



Toure underwent surgery in August.



Averaged 8.6 PPG, 3.5 RPG, and 1.5 SPG last season. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 18, 2026

As good a defensive player as there is, Toure’s absence is going to be felt on that end of the court. His confidence was on the rise on the offensive end toward the end of his freshman year as well, which is why there was so much optimism surrounding him in the offseason.

At the very least, head coach T.J. Otzelberger has a capable replacement in Jaquan Johnson. A transfer from the Bradley Braves, he was the Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year last season and was viewed by many people as the perfect Tamin Lipsey replacement.

Of course, he could end up taking the court with Lipsey until Toure is ready to return. Lipsey is one of the players who joined an Indiana lawsuit for a fifth year of eligibility, and if he is granted it, he will suit up for Iowa State.

That would greatly change the team’s outlook with Toure sidelined for more than half the campaign.