Iowa State Basketball Star on Verge of Joining Elite Big 12/Eight Club

The Iowa State Cyclones have received stellar contributions from multiple players during the 2026 NCAA Tournament to help compensate for the loss of All-Big 12 performer Joshua Jefferson.

He injured his ankle minutes into their Round of 64 game against the Tennessee State Tigers, but the team has persevered. A major reason for that has been the poise and leadership of Tamin Lipsey.

The senior point guard has taken it upon himself to help keep things moving in the right direction despite not having Jefferson in the mix. Foul trouble plagued him against Tennessee State, but he was locked in against the Kentucky Wildcats.

His career-high 26 points have put him on the verge of joining an elite group of Big 12 and Big Eight players who have reached specific statistical thresholds.

Tamin Lipsey is one of most productive Big 12/Eight point guards ever

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) reacts after a play during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

As shared by Aaron Marner on X, Lipsey is only 11 points away from reaching the 1,500-point mark in his collegiate career. Should he score at least that many against the Tennessee Volunteers in the Sweet Sixteen, he will join some rare company.

Already with 597 assists and 513 rebounds in his career, the Iowa State star would become only the sixth player in Big 12/Eight history to record at least 1,500 points, 500 assists and 500 rebounds in his career.

The other members of the club currently are Tim McCalister of the Oklahoma Sooners, Kirk Hinrich of the Kansas Jayhawks, Frank Mason of the Jayhawks, former Cyclones star Monte Morris and Javon Carter of the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Of that group, McCalister, Hinrich and Morris all reached the 600-assist plateau as well, putting them in even rarer company.

Tamin Lipsey is 11 points away from joining a small club of Big 12/Big Eight players with 1,500+ career points, 500+ rebounds, 500+ assists:



- Tim McCalister (Oklahoma)

- Kirk Hinrich (Kansas)

- Frank Mason (Kansas)

- Monte Morris (Iowa State)

- Jevon Carter (West Virginia) — Aaron Marner (@A_Mar32) March 22, 2026

While the offensive numbers are certainly impressive for Lipsey, that has never been considered his strength on the court. He has been viewed as the best defensive point guard in the country, owning the program record with 313 steals.

McCalister and Carter are the only two players on the list to reach the 300-steal plateau, as Lipsey has.

A local star since his days at Ames High School, Lipsey is going to go down as not only one of the best players in Iowa State history, but will be remembered as one of the best two-way point guards in Big 12/Eight history as well.

No. 3 will never be worn by a Cyclones men’s basketball player again. Someday, Lipsey’s uniform is going to be hanging in the Hilton Coliseum rafters, right alongside Melvin Ejim, who wore No. 3 and is having his number retired next season.