Iowa State Cyclones Announce Number Retirement for Former Big 12 Player of Year

The Iowa State Cyclones have had a lot of talented players come through Ames throughout the history of their men’s basketball program.

One of their most accomplished was forward Melvin Ejim. He began his collegiate career with the Cyclones in 2010 as a freshman out of Brewster Academy in New Hampshire.

An integral part of four Iowa State teams, he played a major role in the program turning things around under head coach Fred Hoiberg. They started their tenures in Ames together and found a ton of success.

Hoiberg was a standout performer during his playing days with the Cyclones, and his No. 32 is retired. Now, his former player will be joining him in the rafters, as the official Iowa State men’s basketball account shared that Ejim’s No. 3 will be retired next season.

Melvin Ejim deserves jersey number retirement

Mar 20, 2014; San Antonio, TX, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Melvin Ejim (3) shoots during practice before the second round of the 2014 NCAA Tournament at AT&T Center. | Soobum Im-Imagn Images

It is a well-deserved honor for the former star forward. He played in 135 games during his career in Ames, averaging 12.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks in 27.8 minutes per game.

During his senior year, he was named Big 12 Player of the Year, averaging 17.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks per game. He was also named to the AP All-American Second Team and the USBWA All-America Second Team.

Twice, he made the All-Big 12 Team; the third team during the 2012-13 campaign and first team the following season.

As a junior, Ejim led the conference with 9.3 rebounds per game. In his final season, he had the best effective field goal percentage in the Big 12 at 55.5%.

With 677 defensive rebounds and 374 offensive rebounds, Ejim has the most in each category in program history. He is one of only three players with 1,000+ rebounds in program history; the others are Dean Uthoff, who had 1,234 total rebounds and Don Smith, who had 1,025.

There is certainly a chance this is the first of two No. 3 retirements that the Cyclones will have. Currently wearing No. 3 for Iowa State is star point guard Tamin Lipsey.

Like Ejim, he holds several program records as a four-year starter, a local product from Ames. It would be shocking if his No. 3 isn’t also retired down the road after his playing career comes to an end.

Once Lipsey calls it a career, it will almost assuredly be the last time the number is worn by a Cyclone men’s basketball player.