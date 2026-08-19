Iowa State Basketball Star Reportedly Suffers Shoulder Injury

The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team lost a ton of star power this offseason with Tamin Lipsey, Joshua Jefferson and Nate Heise exhausting their eligibility and Milan Momcilovic transferring to the Kentucky Wildcats after testing the NBA draft waters.

Despite losing four key rotation players, the Cyclones are returning a lot of production. Two starters, Killyan Toure and Blake Buchanan, are back along with rotation players Jamarion Batemon and Dominykas Pleta.

Unfortunately, it sounds as if a massive void is going to be created in the lineup. According to Travis Hines of the Des Moines Register, Toure has suffered a shoulder injury while participating in an elite camp hosted by NBA All-Star Damian Lillard.

This will be something worth keeping an eye on because head coach T.J. Otzelberger revealed a few weeks ago that Toure was dealing with a shoulder ailment earlier in the offseason, but he worked through it.

Killyan Toure injury is bad news for Iowa State

Iowa State’s Killyan Toure talks to media during the men’s basketball media availability at the university’s Sukup Basketball complex on July 28, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He had already been back on the court, and if there were games to be played, he would have been in the lineup at that time. Did he re-aggrevate or worsen something he was already dealing with previously?

If Toure has to miss any time, it is a massive blow to Iowa State. He is expected to fill a huge role on the team in his sophomore year, stepping up into the role that Lipsey has vacated after graduating.

A stellar defender, Toure has received praise for his performance on that end of the court from teammates, coaches and opponents alike. Lipsey has called him the best point-of-attack defender in the country.

He is capable of setting the tone on that end of the court, defending multiple positions. As a freshman, his defensive impact was the best asset he brought to the table. Heading into Year 2, steps as a playmaker and offensive weapon were expected.

Iowa State's Killyan Toure suffered a shoulder injury while participating at Damian Lillard's elite camphttps://t.co/VkMX28WcjP — Travis Hines (@TravisHines21) August 19, 2026

While it is never ideal to lose a player of Toure’s caliber, there is at least some solid depth in the backcourt to rely on. Transfer Jaquan Johnson is the reigning Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year and was viewed as a Lipsey replacement.

Also in the transfer portal, Iowa State landed Ryan Prather Jr., someone capable of handling the ball with elite ball security, producing an excellent assist-to-turnover ratio.

Big things are expected for Batemon heading into Year 2 in Ames, and he is ready to take that next step. Incoming freshman Yusef Gray Jr. could be ready for a role if he proves healthy himself.

Having Toure in the lineup is preferred, but there are some talented guards who can help compensate for his loss if he isn’t ready to begin the season.