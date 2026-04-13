Jaquan Johnson Is the Next Star of Iowa State Basketball

The Iowa State Cyclones have gone absolutely nuclear in the transfer portal thus far.

On April 10, they received a commitment from Leon Bond III, formerly of the Northern Iowa Panthers, before he visited Ames. The following day, they got three commitments from Tre Singleton of the Northwestern Wildcats and Taj Manning from the Kansas State Wildcats. And the best pickup of all, Jaquan Johnson of the Bradley Braves.

Iowa State got a commitment from Johnson, who was an absolute stud in the Missouri Valley Conference. As a freshman, he was a solid player, doing well in his role. He averaged 6.6 points per game, showcasing that he could potentially be intriguing in the future. And he sure did in his sophomore year.

Johnson averaged 16.9 points per game, as well as 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists as well. He was an All-MVC First Team player last season as well.

Jaquan Johnson has the makings of a star for Iowa State

Bradley's Jaquan Johnson celebrates a Belmont turnover late in the overtime period of their college basketball game Monday, Feb. 9, 2026 at Carver Arena in Peoria. The Braves defeated the Bruins 95-84. | MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His numbers speak for themself, but it’s the way that he plays that really suits the Cyclones well. He’s a true point guard, able to be a score-first player who can also pass the ball to a solid extent.

He’s an unbelievable defender, getting steals and being physical as well. Even at 5-foot-11, he is a big body and performs well on both sides of the ball.

Over the offseason, it was clear that Iowa State had a specific goal in the transfer portal. And that was to get a star player and a leading scorer. Johnson perfectly represents what they are looking for.

It’s very hard to predict whether a mid-major star will actually translate to high-major basketball, but it all depends on their playstyle. For Johnson, his defense certainly won’t go anywhere, and his physicality should be able to keep up with better competition. The only knock on his game is his height, but clearly, it hasn’t been a problem thus far.

NEWS: Bradley transfer Jaquan Johnson has announced he’s committed to Iowa State and TJ Otzelberger.



The 5-foot-11 sophomore out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin has played the last two seasons for Bradley.



He averaged 16.9PPG, 3.9RPG, 3.6APG and 2.5SPG this season. pic.twitter.com/yAJfJUe6QQ — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) April 11, 2026

Johnson, alongside Killyan Toure and Jamarion Batemon, is going to be a perfect pairing as well. All three are great defenders, and also have offensive games that complement one another.

We can’t wait to watch a Toure backscreen to find Batemon open from three while Johnson drives to kick out. The offense is going to be great, especially with their guard play.

Johnson is the perfect addition for T.J. Otzelberger and Iowa State, and certainly could be the next star and face of the Cyclones throughout the next two seasons.