Iowa State Basketball To Host Robert Morris Transfer for Visit

The Iowa State Cyclones are a team that many people are keeping an eye on this offseason during the men’s basketball transfer portal cycle.

T.J. Otzelberger is fortunate that he is retaining a lot of his eligible talent. As of April 9, only one player, junior guard Cade Kelderman, entered the transfer portal. Dominick Nelson did as well, but he was celebrated on Senior Day as his eligibility was thought to be exhausted.

Where Otzelberger is going to be hurt is that five seniors are gone: Nelson, Tamin Lipsey, Joshua Jefferson, Nate Heise and Eric Mulder. Milan Momcilovic currently has his name in the 2026 NBA Draft as well.

That is a lot of experience and production that could leave this offseason, which makes hitting on transfer portal additions all the more important. The Cyclones are doing their due diligence and will continue to do so with Ryan Prather Jr.

Iowa State hosting Ryan Prather Jr. for visit to Ames

Nov 4, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Robert Morris Colonials guard Ryan Prather Jr. (2) goes to the basket as Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) defends during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

A transfer from the Robert Morris Colonials, he is set for a visit to Ames this weekend, according to his agency, Brightside Sports NIL, via Sam Kayser on X.

He would certainly help replace some of the scoring punch being lost. Prather was the Colonials’ leading scorer this past season, averaging 15.7 points per game. He was a multi-layered scorer with a .440/.368/.847 shooting split, coming out to an effective field goal rate of 54.3%.

That 3-point shooting percentage sticks out because it is rather efficient for the volume he shot at. Prather attempted 6.9 3-pointers per game, making 2.5. He has the capability to either replace Momcilovic as the main gunner from long range, or complement him as another shooter opponents cannot leave open.

Consistent 3-point shooting from anyone outside of Momcilovic and Jamarion Batemon was hard to come by at times this past season. Prather would help ease those concerns, adding another weapon for Otzelberger to work into the game plan.

VISIT NEWS: Robert Morris transfer Ryan Prather Jr. is visiting Iowa State this weekend, his agency @brightsidenil told @LeagueRDY.



The 6-foot-5 guard out of Clarksburg, Maryland averaged 15.7PPG, 3.9RPG and 3.6APG this season. Shot nearly 37% from 3. pic.twitter.com/3FXcniQLrn — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) April 9, 2026

For his career with Robert Morris, he has connected on 37.9% of his attempts, making him a legitimate difference maker from long range.

What makes him valuable as a transfer portal target is that he is more than just a scorer. His 3.6 assists per game were second on the Colonials, and he grabbed 3.9 rebounds per game.

He has also shown improvements on the defensive end throughout his collegiate career. His Defensive Win Shares have gone up every season, and his Defensive Box Plus-Minus was a manageable -0.3 last season, per College Basketball Reference.

That is certainly enough for Otzelberger and his staff to work with and help turn him into a positive on that end of the court to match the excellent offensive contributions that he provides.