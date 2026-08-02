Iowa State Basketball Transfer Rightfully Named Breakout Candidate
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The Iowa State Cyclones might have gotten an absolute gem in the transfer portal over the offseason, and the world is starting to take notice.
It’s overall been a great offseason for Iowa State. They picked up five players in the portal: Jaquan Johnson, Leon Bond III, Taj Manning, Ryan Prather Jr., and Tre Singleton. And in recruiting, they added three players: Yusef Gray Jr., Christian Wiggins, and Dorian Rinaldo-Komlan.
And while all are great candidates to break out this season, Singleton made CBS Sports’ list of 10 breakout candidates going into the 2026-27 season. The only requirements were that they must have averaged less than 10 PPG the previous season.
Singleton fits those numbers. He averaged 7.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game last season with the Northwestern Wildcats during his freshman year. For a player in just his first year, the numbers were immensely impressive.
Tre Singleton will be stepping into Joshua Jefferson's role
The other players on the list were Jaylen Petty from the UCLA Bruins, Tate Sage from the Iowa Hawkeyes, Darren Harris from the Indiana Hoosiers, Matt Able from the North Carolina Tar Heels, Mercy Miller from the Houston Cougars, Davis Fogle from the Gonzaga Bulldogs, Ruben Prey of the St. John’s Red Storm, Kohl Rosario from the Kansas Jayhawks, and Jaden Toombs from the SMU Mustangs.
The Cyclones are going into the 2026-27 season with a chip on their shoulder. They lost all three of their star players over the offseason: Joshua Jefferson, Tamin Lipsey, and Milan Momcilovic. Jefferson and Lipsey left for the NBA, while Momcilovic entered the portal before signing with the Kentucky Wildcats.
Now, Iowa State provides a lot of opportunities for players to break out. Killyan Toure was a key defensive player last season, but could make an offensive jump to help the Cyclones compete.
Jamarion Batemon brought great shooting off the bench and now could potentially be implemented into the starting lineup and become an even better scorer. Even guys such as Blake Buchanan and Dominykas Pleta could take jumps after playing solid last season.
But Singleton looks like a guy who's popping up on people’s radars across the nation. With great size and a skill set that could be great under head coach T.J. Otzelberger, Singleton could potentially be the missing piece that helps Iowa State reach its potential and even possibly take it to the Final Four, a feat that hasn't been achieved since 1944.
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Lucca Mazzie is a sports journalist from Menlo Park, CA, and is a part of the Iowa State Class of 2030. He has been in the sports world since his freshman year in high school, where he has worked with a number of websites such as On3/Rivals and On SI, as well as creating a few of his own websites and podcasts. He has covered schools such as Stanford, Michigan State, Saint Mary's, and Fresno State in the past, and looks to continue his work at Iowa State.