Iowa State Basketball vs. Memphis: Bold Predictions for Season Opener

The Iowa State Cyclones start the 2026-27 men’s college basketball season with a trip to the Sanford Pentagon for the second consecutive year.

After defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs last year at the hallowed venue, the Cyclones will face off against the Memphis Tigers this year. The American Athletic Conference squad is looking to bounce back after finishing under .500 and not qualifying for the NCAA tournament last year.

This will be a good test for Iowa State, starting the season against a strong mid-major program that has NCAA tournament aspirations. Memphis is predicted to finish second in the AAC in the coaches’ preseason poll.

What can we expect to see in the season opener? Here are three bold predictions for the game.

Northwestern Duo Has Big Night

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Jayden Reid (4) brings the ball up court against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This game is going to feature two former Northwestern Wildcats teammates. The Cyclones will have Tre Singleton in their lineup at power forward, and the Tigers will have Jayden Reid in their starting backcourt.

Motivated to go up against a teammate from last season, both players are going to have strong debuts for their new teams. Iowa State looks like it will have an advantage on the interior, which Singleton will exploit.

Taking over for Joshua Jefferson, he will do his best impersonation of him in the opener, scoring 15 points with seven rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals. Reid has a much tougher assignment, likely matching up against either Tamin Lipsey or Jaquan Johnson.

A dynamic ball-handler and scorer, he will lead Memphis with 18 points scored to go along with six assists.

Cyclones Defense Speeds Up Tigers

There is always going to be some rustiness at the start of a new season. That is why it is so important for Iowa State to rely on their principles, which start on the defensive end of the court.

The Cyclones were an elite team last year at forcing turnovers and making opponents work hard for their offense. That will be the case again this year with so many holdovers, headlined by Lipsey in the backcourt. He will once again set the tone as the premier point-of-attack defender in the country.

Alongside him will be Johnson, the reigning Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year. With Blake Buchanan back anchoring the paint, along with Dominykas Pleta, Iowa State will remain elite on defense.

The Cyclones are going to overwhelm Memphis, leading to at least 15 turnovers for their opponents.

Iowa State Pulls Away At End

Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) and forward Blake Buchanan (23) put high pressure on West Virginia Mountaineers guard Treysen Eaglestaff (52) during the first half on Jan. 2, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cyclones are a heavy favorite entering the game. They have some major advantages, especially in the frontcourt if Nemanja Popovic isn’t cleared to take the court and has to still sit out the first six games of the season.

There will be some rough patches, which is expected in the season opener, but Iowa State will eventually pull away. Their continuity that will be carried over from last season’s team will help immensely down the stretch.

The Cyclones will win 81-67 to start the campaign off on the right foot.