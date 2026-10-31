Iowa State Basketball Won’t Have Easy Time With Memphis

The Iowa State Cyclones are beginning their 2026-27 college basketball season with a bang. In their first game, they face the Memphis Tigers at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD.

Heading into the game, many expect Iowa State to take an easy win. Memphis is a solid mid-major program, often making it to the NCAA Tournament, but isn’t really able to compete with some of the nation’s top programs like the Cyclones. In addition, this Tigers team isn’t nearly as talented or as well-run. It makes it seem like Iowa State should be able to get an easy victory.

But what scares us the most is Memphis’s exhibition games, which do showcase some interesting things.

Their first game was against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on the road, a game where they not only won, but dominated, 75-58. Jayden Reid, the Tigers’ star player, put up 26 points in the contest, fueling the team's victory. As a team, they also hit 45% of their 3-pointers.

Memphis has some talent on its roster

Memphis’ Jayden Reid looks to pass the ball during a summer practice at the Laurie-Walton Basketball Center in Memphis, Tenn., on July 23, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But it wasn’t just their offense that starred. Their defense held Josh Hubbard, the Bulldogs’ star player, to just four points and 1-of-6 shooting from the field. Clearly, they proved that they can stop star players.

In their second exhibition against the Arkansas Razorbacks, they fell 93-81 in a hard-fought game. After going down 14 at halftime, the team was able to bounce back and win the second half, keeping it somewhat close with a great basketball team.

Luke Almodovar and Nemanja Popovic led the scoring with 16 points each, both shooting over 50% from the field. They also grabbed five and six rebounds, respectively. Reid didn’t do great, though, with just seven points and going 2-of-8 from the field. He may be the team’s best player, but it doesn’t seem too tough to stop him.

And these players definitely won’t feel comfortable taking on the Cyclones. Iowa State is known for its hard-nosed defense that completely takes players out of their rhythm. It shouldn’t be too tough to limit any of these Memphis players from scoring. After all, the Tigers have looked inconsistent at times.

At the same time, they didn’t look great defensively, giving up 93 points. But with that being said, it’s important to acknowledge that they played against one of the best teams, with some of the most talent and one of the most decorated head coaches in the country.

Memphis may not have the most talented squad in the country. They may not have the biggest names. They may not have the best coaching. But these first two exhibitions showcase that the Tigers may have the intangibles to compete with some Power Conference opponents and even some of the best teams in the entire country.