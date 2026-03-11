Iowa State Heading Back to Sanford Pentagon Against AAC Foe

The Iowa State Cyclones were well-traveled during the 2025-26 men’s basketball non-conference schedule.

They participated in multiple neutral-site games and tournaments at the Sanford Pentagon and in the Players' Era Festival in Las Vegas. Iowa State made a trip to West Lafayette, Indiana, to face off against the Purdue Boilermakers.

For their non-conference schedule next season, they will be heading to the Sanford Pentagon again. In Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the Cyclones will be facing off against the Memphis Tigers out of the AAC.

The news was shared by college basketball insider Jon Rothstein on X. They will face off on Nov. 2, 2026, in what will be Iowa State’s season opener.

Iowa State set to face Memphis at Sanford Pentagon

Memphis' head coach Penny Hardaway talks to Julius Thedford (15) and Dug McDaniel (1) during the game between Memphis and the University of South Florida at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on March 5, 2026. | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"We're excited to head back to Sioux Falls next season," said Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger, via the official team website. "Our experience there last year was first class, and we're looking forward to another great experience there next season against Memphis."

This will be the third time overall, and second consecutive year, that Iowa State plays a game at the Sanford Pentagon. On Nov. 10, 2025, they trounced the Mississippi State Bulldogs out of the SEC 96-80, forcing 26 turnovers in the contest.

It was the 100th Division I basketball game played on Heritage Court. It is quite an honor for the program to be invited back for a second straight year.

Sioux Falls has treated the Cyclones well. In their first visit to the Sanford Pentagon to open the 2015-16 campaign, they faced off against the Colorado Buffaloes and picked up a 68-62 victory. Back in 1965, Iowa State played against Augustana [S.D] and won 102-76 in their first trip to the city.

This will be the second time in program history that the Cyclones are playing against Memphis. In Otzelberger’s sixth game as head coach of the program, Iowa State dominated the Tigers, who were ranked No. 9 at the time, 78-59 in the NIT Season Tipoff.

They are two programs heading in opposite directions as well.

While the Cyclones have taken off under Otzelberger, looking like a legitimate title contender after going 25-6 during the regular season and being ranked No. 7 in the final AP Poll, Memphis has fallen from the graces of a top program.

They went 13-18 during the 2025-26 regular season in Year 8 under head coach and former star alum, Anfernee Hardaway. The Tigers could very well have a new head coach for this matchup after missing the NCAA tournament for the second time in three years and the fifth time in his tenure as head coach.