Iowa State Could Use Open Roster Spot on Milan Momcilovic Replacement

The Iowa State Cyclones men's basketball team has had a great offseason.

They signed five players in the transfer portal, Jaquan Johnson, Ryan Prather Jr., Leon Bond III, Tre Singleton and Taj Manning, and head coach T.J. Otzelberger is planning to use all of them in the rotation. After bringing in good pieces, Otzelberger committed to the program long-term with a massive extension.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t all positive throughout for the Cyclones. Their Big 3 of Tamin Lipsey, Joshua Jefferson and Milan Momcilovic won't be back. Lipsey and Jefferson exhausted eligibility, while Momcilovic had one more year.

After putting his name into the 2026 NBA Draft and entering the transfer portal, Momcilovic is officially coming back to school. Nothing is settled yet, but a return to Iowa State is highly unlikely.

Hamad Mousa could be perfect for Iowa State's final roster spot

Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) is defended by Cal Poly Mustangs guard Hamad Mousa (10) as he goes up for a basket during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Cyclones also lost four-star recruit Jackson Kiss to the UNLV Runnin' Rebels. Some thought Momcilovic would come back to fill that roster spot, but his former squad isn't part of the three teams he is deciding between.

So what can Iowa State do with that final roster spot? There is still an intriguing player left in the transfer portal that the Cyclones can potentially pounce on.

Cal Poly Mustangs Hamad Mousa is a 6-foot-8 wing from Doha, Qatar. Mousa spent his first year of college with the Dayton Flyers, where he was typically invisible, averaging just 1.3 points in 7.8 minutes per game.

But his move to Cal Poly did him wonders, where he’s been unbelievable in the Big West Conference with the Mustangs.

6’8 G Hamad Mousa (@_yass_jr) enters the portal after a successful sophomore campaign at @calpolymbb



• 20.4 PPG

• 6.3 RPG

• 2.0 APG

• 37.2 3PT% on 7.2 3PA



Moussa earned Big West First-Team All-Conference honours. His offensive versatility in the half-court is defined by… pic.twitter.com/Gga62Bm2nA — Workin It Hoops (@workinithoops) April 12, 2026

Mousa went from an end-of-the-bench player to a star. He averaged 20.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists, which resulted in being selected to the All-Conference first team.

Mousa’s frame is similar to both Momcilovic and Kiss, and could be the perfect replacement for that spot. But not only does he look alike, but he plays similarly as well.

Despite his height, he took 7.1 3-pointers per game last season, hitting 2.6 of them for a clip of 37.2%. Of course, it’s not breaking records as Moncillovic did, but it gives similar vibes to a young version of him before breaking out. Mousa could be the next version of that for Iowa State.

Mousa is the perfect Momcilovic replacement, and the best player still uncommitted in college basketball. If Otzelberger wants a replacement, Mousa is the perfect guy to add.