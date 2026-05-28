Milan Momcilovic Reportedly Choosing Between 3 Programs

Iowa State Cyclones fans were certainly excited when they heard that Milan Momcilovic had officially withdrawn from the 2026 NBA Draft and would be returning to school.

With Jackson Kiss recently decommitting from the program and flipping to the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels, a spot was open on the roster. The fan base held out hope that Momcilovic would return to Ames for his senior year, but it was viewed as a long shot.

Now, his return to Iowa State has officially been put to rest. The Cyclones are not an option for Momcilovic, despite the open roster spot, as Adam Zagoria is reporting that only three teams are in the mix for the sharpshooter.

According to the basketball insider, the Kentucky Wildcats, Arizona Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals are the three teams that Momcilovic is considering in the transfer portal. He added that there are no other teams in the mix for him.

Milan Momcilovic down to three suitors

Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) takes a three-point shot around Kansas Jayhawks guard Elmarko Jackson (13) during the second half in the Big-12 conference basketball showdown on Feb. 14, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The St. John’s Red Storm were squarely in the mix for the former Iowa State star, but recently bowed out. That is partly because they landed Tounde Yessoufou, formerly of the Baylor Bears, in the transfer portal after he also withdrew from the 2026 NBA Draft.

St. John’s still has one more scholarship spot available on the roster, but will use it on a player other than Momcilovic.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold for the talented forward. The best 3-point shooter in men’s basketball during the 2025-26 season, Momcilovic will improve the outlook of whichever team he decides to commit to.

He led the nation in 3-pointers made with 136 and 3-point shooting percentage, connecting at a 48.7% clip, this past season. That kind of prolific shooting can fit into any lineup and will help overcome whatever deficiencies and weaknesses he has in his game.

Sources:



Milan Momcilovic is considering 3 schools after withdrawing from the NBA Draft: Arizona, Kentucky, Louisville.



No other schools are in the mix. https://t.co/dZodKapCl1 — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) May 28, 2026

As the No. 1-ranked player in the transfer portal, he has set himself up for a massive payday. Reports have circulated that he could command as much as $7 million, which would easily make him one of, if not the highest-paid player in men’s college basketball.

In the 2025-26 season, AJ Dybantsa, a five-star recruit for the BYU Cougars, reportedly earned between $4.1 million and $4.4 million before declaring for the 2026 NBA Draft, where he is in the running to be the first overall pick.

Going above that number by multiple millions of dollars would certainly be a surprise, but at this stage of the offseason, if teams have money to spend, they will put it to use. There’s no reason to hold back NIL payments, especially with multiple teams still in the race.

His decision is expected to be made in the near future.