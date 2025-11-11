Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State Cyclones Ace First Test of Season Against Mississippi State With Ease

The Iowa State Cyclones knew they had a big matchup with the Mississippi State Bulldogs. They didn't flinch, dominating from the opening tip.

The Iowa State Cyclones definitely had their neutral site matchup with the Mississippi State Bulldogs circled on the calendar. It was going to be their first real test of the 2025-26 men’s college basketball season.

After two warm-up buy games against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights and Grambling State Tigers, the Cyclones knew competition would be on the rise. However, they were more than up to the task, picking up yet another blowout victory.

Iowa State defeated the Knights 88-50 in the season opener. The Tigers were downed 102-62. They led by as many as 25 points against the Bulldogs, coming away with a convincing 96-80 win.

Iowa State's defense sets tone against Mississippi State

Giving up 80 points is something head coach T.J. Otzelberger certainly won’t be thrilled with. There will certainly be work he points out for his team to do on that end of the floor after allowing Mississippi State to shoot 50% from the field overall and 40.7% from 3-point range.

However, it was their defense that keyed the victory. Iowa State’s swarming pressure scheme gave the Bulldogs fits. The Cyclones forced 26 turnovers, while committing only nine themselves.

That led to 29 points being scored off turnovers, while Mississippi State scored only seven. Every player who entered the game except Eric Mulder recorded at least one steal, as the defensive scheme worked to perfection.

It was the biggest difference in the game as the overwhelming volume of shot attempts and free throws gave Iowa State a huge advantage.

Cyclones receive contributions from up and down roster

It was a complete team effort with four different players scoring in double figures. Tamin Lipsey led the way with a career-high 25 points, while Joshua Jefferson scored 18 in only 24 minutes.

Blake Buchanan had his second consecutive strong game after some struggles in the opener. He had 13 points, six rebounds, four assists, one steal and three blocks in 32 minutes of play.

Off the bench, it was Dominick Nelson leading the way with 11 points. Nearly half of his scoring came at the foul line, where he went 5-of-6.

All 25 of their free throws were attempted by Buchanan, Lipsey, Jefferson and Nelson. It was encouraging to see the Cyclones' offense produce at the level that it did despite an off night from 3-point range.

The team shot 5-of-22 combined, with Lipsey and freshman Jamarion Batemon being the only players with multiple makes.

They will have an opportunity to get their shooting stroke back against the Stonehill Skyhawks in their next game on Nov. 17. After that, they face a tough back-to-back against the St. John’s Red Storm and Creighton Bluejays in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas.

Kenneth Teape
