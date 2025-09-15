Who Will Start Next to Tamin Lipsey in Iowa State Cyclones Backcourt This Season?
The Iowa State Cyclones once again look like they are going to be one of the best teams in men’s college basketball heading into the 2025-26 season.
Iowa State will be looking to continue building on the momentum that has been created since T.J. Otzelberger took over as head coach from Steve Prohm in the 2021-22 campaign. In the final year under Prohm, the Cyclones went 2-22 during the COVID-19-impacted season. Things have been turned around instantly in the Otzelberger era.
For four consecutive years, Iowa State has qualified for the NCAA Tournament. Last year, they earned a No. 3 seed and were ranked as high as No. 2 in the country. Their run in the tournament wasn’t as deep as in 2024, but this is quickly turning into one of the premier programs in the country.
Tamin Lipsey Will Be Relied Upon as Leader for Cyclones
Aiding the turnaround is point guard Tamin Lipsey. An Ames native, he is entering his senior season with the Cyclones. It is rare for players to stick with one school for their entire collegiate career in this day and age, but that is exactly what the veteran guard is on pace to do.
Entering his fourth campaign with the team, his responsibilities are going to be on the rise. Last year, he took a backseat to a few of his teammates, recording a 17.2% usage rate, a major drop from the 22.3% the previous season. However, with Curtis Jones and Keshon Gilbert no longer with the program, the onus will fall on Lipsey’s shoulders.
However, there are prominent roles around Lipsey that are still up for grabs ahead of the season. Three of their top six scorers are not returning, and two of those players were from the backcourt. That leaves a lot of minutes and the starting role alongside Lipsey in the backcourt open.
Who Will Start Alongside Tamin Lipsey for Cyclones?
Who could secure that role? There are three players who will be engaged in a preseason battle: Jamarion Batemon, Nate Heise and Dominick Nelson. All three are going to have an opportunity to earn a prominent role in the backcourt and bring different skills to the table.
Batemon has a ton of upside and potential that the coaching staff loves. His shotmaking ability will help replace the high-scoring Jones, who scored 591 points in the 2024-25 campaign. The next closest player on the team was Joshua Jefferson with 454.
Heise is a prototypical 3-and-D performer. If Otzelberger wants better perimeter defense in his starting five, he will hold the edge. Offensively, he is a high-IQ player who knows how to find space with his cutting ability. Last year, he knocked down 40.9% of his 3-point attempts as well.
Nelson is a great athlete who excels in the open court. Gilbert thrived scoring in transition, something that Nelson can help replace. He is also regarded as a solid defender, an important skill to have in Otzelberger’s scheme.
Only one of those three players is going to start alongside Lipsey. It could take a little while for things to shake out, but Batemon does look to have the most upside. Heise comes with the most collegiate experience and a season under his belt in the system, which likely gives him an edge in the early going.