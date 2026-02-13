Iowa State Cyclones Coach Shares Incredible Praise for Tamin Lipsey

The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team has seen quite a turnaround under head coach T.J. Otzelberger.

In the season before he took over, they went 2-22, setting a program record for the lowest winning percentage in a campaign. Since he has taken over, the team has made the NCAA Tournament all four years and is on its way to a fifth consecutive appearance.

There have been a lot of things that Otzelberger has done to turn things around during his tenure. One of the most helpful has been having an extension of himself on the court with point guard Tamin Lipsey.

Recently, the head coach heaped a ton of praise on his senior leader, calling him one of the best winners that he has ever encountered during his time as a coach. He was appreciative of everything Lipsey has done for not only him, but the Cyclones program as a whole.

Tamin Lipsey praised by T.J. Otzelberger

Jan 4, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger talks with Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) during the game against the Baylor Bears at James H. Hilton Coliseum. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

“Tamin Lipsey is one of the greatest winners I've ever observed, watched, coached, been around, studied and learned from,” Otzelberger said in a recent press conference, via Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert.

A local product from Ames High School, Lipsey is living out a childhood dream leading Iowa State on the hardwood. He has helped elevate this program to a new level, taking everything Otzelberger preaches during practice onto the court.

There is a reason why he is the winningest starter in Cyclones history. When Iowa State defeated the Baylor Bears, it was his 90th win in the starting lineup of his career, breaking a tie with Georges Niang.

That isn’t the only lasting impression that Lipsey is going to leave on the program. He is going to be ranked near the top of several career statistics, and is already No. 1 on the steals leaderboard while moving up the Big 12 list.

T.J. Otzelberger says that Iowa State senior PG Tamin Lipsey is one of the best winners he has ever encountered in his time: pic.twitter.com/tuc24VEmjC — Alec Busse (@alec_busse) February 5, 2026

There aren’t many players left in college basketball like Lipsey, someone who played his entire collegiate career at one school. In this day and age, ruled by Name, Image and Likeness deals, players are constantly on the move, looking for the next payday.

That wasn’t something the senior guard ever truly considered, which has to play a part in why Otzelberger speaks so highly of him. He has shown up to work hard every day he has been with the program, and the results speak for themselves.

While the head coach’s name is attached to all of the team’s success in reaching new heights in the AP Poll or winning streaks during the season, none of it could have been done without a player and leader of the caliber of Lipsey.

