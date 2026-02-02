Iowa State Cyclones Continue Climb Back Up AP Poll Top 25 Rankings

The Iowa State Cyclones have continued building positive momentum, pushing their winning streak to four games after dismantling the Kansas State Wildcats on the road, 95-61.

That is their third victory of at least 30 points during this winning streak, with the UCF Knights and Colorado Buffaloes also being blown out. It is safe to say that the Cyclones are back on track after a two-game losing streak at the hands of the Kansas Jayhawks and Cincinnati Bearcats.

With these victories, Iowa State is continuing to move back up the AP Poll Top 25. They have been as high as No. 2 in the country this campaign, but the back-to-back losses dropped them to No. 9.

They have slowly but surely been making their way back up. Last week, the Cyclones were No. 8 in the country. In this week’s edition of the AP Poll, they have moved up another spot to No. 7.

Iowa State moving back up AP Poll Top 25

Feb 1, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tomin Lipsey (3) dribbles by Kansas State Wildcats guard David Castillo (10) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum. | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

The Nebraska Cornhuskers, who were undefeated entering play last week, lost to the Michigan Wolverines and Illinois Fighting Illini. They fell to No. 9 in the rankings from No. 5, which is where Illinois currently stands.

Another Big Ten team, the Michigan State Spartans, also fell a few spots to help Iowa State move up. They also lost to the Wolverines and are now sitting at No. 10. Michigan is back at No. 2 in the country, rightfully so, after defeating two ranked teams. They flipped with the UConn Huskies, who are No. 3.

Remaining at No. 1 in the rankings is the Arizona Wildcats, who are a unanimous selection for No. 1, receiving all 59 votes. The final top-five team is the Duke Blue Devils, who remain at No. 4. At No. 7, the only other team ahead of the Cyclones is the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Big 12 now has three of the top eight-ranked teams in the country, with the Houston Cougars coming in at No. 8. The Kansas Jayhawks are also back on the rise behind freshman phenom Darryn Peterson, helping push them to No. 11 in the country.

Iowa State is going to face some stiff competition in the second half of its conference schedule. The Big 12 has several legitimate contenders with six teams ranked in the top 16 of the AP Poll.

Just outside of the rankings is UCF. They received 39 points, only 95 behind the newest No. 25-ranked team in the country, the Tennessee Volunteers. The Knights are tied with the Iowa Hawkeyes for the 28th most points in the AP Poll.

The only other undefeated team in the country, along with Arizona, is the Miami (OH) RedHawks. They are now 22-0 after blowing out the Northern Illinois Huskies 85-61. That pushed them up to No. 22 in the polls.

