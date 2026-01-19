Iowa State Cyclones Suffer Sizable and Expected Drop in Ap Poll Top 25

The Iowa State Cyclones have hit a little bit of a skid recently. After winning their first 16 games of the season, they have lost two in a row, both on the road, to the Kansas Jayhawks and Cincinnati Bearcats.

Now riding a two-game losing streak, despite some heroics from Milan Momcilovic, there is a little bit of worry setting in with the Cyclones. A troubling trend of slow starts developed months ago and has finally caught up to them, dropping their last two contests.

There is still plenty of time for Iowa State to get back on track; a two-game spell doesn’t mean they cannot contend for a Big 12 and national title anymore. But adjustments need to be made to help get back on track.

The next opportunity the Cyclones will have to snap their losing streak and get back into the win column is against the UCF Knights at Hilton Coliseum. Alas, it will no longer be the No. 2-ranked team in the country.

Where is Iowa State ranked in AP Poll Top 25?

Jan 17, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger reacts from the sideline against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

To little surprise, they have plummeted in the rankings. Iowa State suffered one of the largest drops this week, falling to No. 9. The seven-spot drop was only topped by the North Carolina Tar Heels, who fell eight spots to No. 22.

Every other team that was ranked No. 3-9 last week has moved up one spot, with the Cyclones falling down the rankings. That includes the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who are one of three remaining undefeated teams and moved into No. 7.

The other undefeated teams are the Arizona Wildcats, who are No. 1 in the country, and the Miami (OH) RedHawks. They are making their debut in the rankings at No. 25 after a thrilling overtime victory over the Buffalo Bulls in their last game.

Iowa State was one of two previously undefeated teams to go down multiple times this week. The Vanderbilt Commodores, who were also 16-0, lost to the Texas Longhorns and Florida Gators for their first two defeats of the campaign.

For the Cyclones, things aren’t going to get any easier against a deep and talented Big 12. Cincinnati was the second-worst team in the conference in the NET Rankings, with only the Utah Utes being behind them.

That means plenty more challenges ahead for T.J. Otzelberger and his squad. He has to make some adjustments, but this experienced roster has already proven they can get the job done against upper-echelon opponents; they just need to rediscover that spark.

