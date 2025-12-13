Iowa State Cyclones Have One of Best Ranked Frontcourts in College Basketball

There were some real questions surrounding the Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball roster heading into the 2025-26 season.

Key contributors from last year’s team were not back, such as their top two leading scorers, Curtis Jones and Keshon Gilbert. The entire center rotation had to be replaced with Dishon Jackson transferring, Brandton Chatfield’s eligibility expiring and the plan to deploy Joshua Jefferson exclusively at power forward.

To replace that depth up front, T.J. Otzelberger hit the transfer portal. Blake Buchanan was brought aboard from the Virginia Cavaliers. Eric Mulder moved up from Purdue Fort Wayne in the Horizon League. International freshman Dominykas Pleta was also added to the mix.

It was a drastic change, at least from a size standpoint, going from Jackson and Chatfield to Buchanan, Mulder and Pleta. But that trio has more than made up for the lack of traditional size with athleticism and basketball IQ that fit exactly what Otzelberger is looking for.

Iowa State has dominant frontcourt to rely on

Dec 11, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Blake Buchanan (23) grabs a rebound in the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

His emergence in the middle is a big reason that Isaac Trotter of CBS Sports has ranked the Cyclones' frontcourt No. 6 in the nation and given them a first-month grade of A+.

“Blake Buchanan's emergence as a legitimate weapon has given Iowa State even more staying power. The Virginia transfer has been one of the nation's elite offensive rebounders while adding rim protection and athleticism,” he wrote.

Buchanan is making an impact on both ends of the floor, stuffing the stat sheet. He is averaging 8.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.5 blocks in 24.5 minutes per game, all of which are career highs.

His offensive rebounding numbers are off the charts, pulling down more on that end, 2.9 per game, than defensively, at 2.8. He is making the kind of hustle plays that have helped Iowa State off to a 10-0 start, including a recent victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Joshua Jefferson putting together dominant campaign

Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) celebrates after winning 66-62 over Iowa in the men’s basketball Cy-Hawk series on Dec. 11, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Then there is Jefferson, who is putting together the kind of season that will garner attention for accolades and awards when it is all said and done. Ranked No. 2 in KenPom’s National Player of the Year Rankings behind Cameron Boozer of the Duke Blue Devils, Jefferson has been a driving force in the Cyclones' success.

He has taken on a larger role offensively and thrived, whether it is as a scorer or playmaker. His 5.4 assists per game are second on the team behind Tamin Lipsey and the most for a high-major big man in the country.

Jefferson is scoring 17.6 points per game on an impressive .566/.450/.763 shooting split, showing impressive improvements from 3-point range. His stat line is rounded out with 6.7 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks in 29.4 minutes per game.

As shared by Trotter, opponents are currently shooting 51% at the rim when Jefferson and Buchanan are sharing the floor. The Cyclones aren’t all too threatening when it comes to blocking shots, but they make life difficult for opponents on the interior.

That stinginess at the rim, combined with their aggressive trapping style and forcing turnovers, is incredibly dangerous now that Iowa State has figured things out on the offensive end as well.

More Iowa State Basketball News: