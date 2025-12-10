Iowa State Cyclones Star Lands With Hornets in Recent NBA Mock Draft

The Iowa State Cyclones have gotten off to a wonderful start in the 2025-26 men’s college basketball season with a 9-0 record.

They are now up to No. 4 in the AP Poll Top 25, vaulting up the rankings after blowing out the Purdue Boilermakers on their home court this past weekend. Ranked No. 1 at the time of the game, the Cyclones handed them a historic loss at Mackey Arena, defeating them by 23 points.

What made the performance by Iowa State all the more impressive was that one of their stars, forward Joshua Jefferson, had an off game.

Plagued by foul trouble, he was never quite able to get into a rhythm. He eventually fouled out after playing only 22 minutes, committing a season-high six turnovers in the process.

Where did Joshua Jefferson land in recent NBA mock draft?

Dec 6, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Jefferson did manage to score in double-figures for the ninth time in as many games and handed out at least four assists for the sixth time. What many scouts likely came away most impressed by was his 3-point shooting.

For the second consecutive game, he knocked down multiple 3-pointers, connecting on a season-high three in a single game. If he continues showcasing an ability to knock down shots from the perimeter, his value is going to skyrocket.

Right now, he looks like a shoo-in to be selected in the 2026 NBA Draft. In a recent mock put together by Sam Vecenie of The Athletic (subscription required), he landed at No. 44, being picked by the Charlotte Hornets, with a selection via the Golden State Warriors.

His experience and skill set would fit in well with a Hornets team that is trying to take that next step in their development. A bottom-feeder for so long, they are looking to build a new nucleus around Kon Knueppel, the No. 4 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Joshua Jefferson has NBA-level skill set

Nov 25, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) dribbles the ball against the Creighton Bluejays in a 2025 Players Era Festival group play game at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jefferson is showcasing an expanded offensive repertoire, making 45% of his 3-point attempts thus far this season. That will only enhance the rest of his offensive skill set, capable of dominating in the paint with an array of post moves.

Listed at 6-foot-8, he is too good a ball-handler and is too athletic for traditional big men to stick with on the perimeter, blowing past them. If a team attempts to slow him down with a smaller player who matches his athleticism, he will punish them with his size.

Averaging 17.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks in 29.4 minutes per game, he gets the job done on both ends of the floor. He has fully bought into the system T.J. Otzelberger has installed, and it has led to his production spiking on both ends of the floor.

If he can keep this up, NBA scouts are going to be highly intrigued by him as a prospect to target when the draft rolls around in June. He may not be an explosive athlete, but his basketball IQ and skill set more than make up for whatever he lacks athletically.

