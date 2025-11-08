Iowa State Cyclones Have Unlocked Something Special With Unique Lineup Configuration
The Iowa State Cyclones have gotten off to the exact kind of start they were hoping for in the 2025-26 men’s basketball season.
Two buy games to begin the campaign were held at Hilton Coliseum against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights and the Grambling State Tigers. The Cyclones handled business as expected, winning 88-50 and 102-62 dominantly.
There were a lot of positive takeaways from the performances. Tamin Lipsey looks great after injuring his MCL a few weeks ago. He started both games and has already racked up 10 steals.
Milan Momcilovic couldn’t hit water if he fell out of a boat in the exhibition games. But he has already knocked down 10 3-pointers in two games. Killyan Toure has been great as a surprise member of the starting lineup.
T.J. Otzelberger mixing and matching lineups early on
His addition to the starting five is one of the lineup experimentations that has gone well for Iowa State. Playing against this level of competition and producing blowout victories has allowed T.J. Otzelberger to go deep into his bench and tinker with different lineup combinations.
"I think it's a good thing," Otzelberger said via Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network (subscription required). "I think it shows, especially early in the year, you can have some confidence in different groups, different lineups. That's a great thing."
The head coach has already shared that his starting lineup may not be permanent. Depending on matchups, he could insert Nate Heise into the mix if he needs a little more size.
Toure started thus far with Otzelberger looking for another point of attack defender in the lineup. With Lipsey still working his way into game shape, it made sense to ease some of the burden as the vocal point of the defensive game plan.
Three-guard lineup can be weapon for Iowa State
Another unique lineup that Otzelberger deployed was with three guards. At one point against Grambling State, he had Lipsey, Toure and freshman Jamarion Batemon on the court together.
It is a combination that Batemon, a top 50 recruit in the Class of 2025, felt strongly about this summer and believes can do great things in the regular season as well.
"Man, I love that because of our ball pressure and our ability to guard the ball," Batemon said. "So, it's fun being out there with those guys. And we're just wearing the other team out."
Batemon’s skill set is one that the Cyclones certainly need in the lineup. His shooting prowess is highly regarded and could help offset the losses of Curtis Jones and Keshon Gilbert, the team’s two highest scorers from last year.
Getting reps in live game action at this point will put the team in a better position for later in the campaign. Iowa State already has an edge when it comes to returning minutes and points; integrating some new faces and unlocking new lineup combinations will only make them more dangerous.