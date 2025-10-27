Iowa State Cyclones Freshman Guard Looks To Be Hidden Gem for T.J. Otzelberger
The Iowa State Cyclones struggled mightily in their first exhibition game of the year against the Creighton Bluejays. They lost the game 71-58, and there weren’t many positives to take away from the performance.
But one of the players who caught the attention of head coach T.J. Otzelberger was freshman guard Killyan Toure. He was a surprise entrant into the starting lineup, taking the spot of their injured senior, Tamin Lipsey.
There was a lot to like about his performance, as he has a skillset base similar to Lipsey. The tools are there for him to be a menace on the defensive end, and he is more of a combo guard right now than fellow freshman Jamarion Batemon, who will be counted on for his shotmaking.
Against the Northwestern Wildcats on Sunday afternoon, Toure was in the starting lineup again. And for the second time in as many games, he was a bright spot for the team.
Killyan Toure shines in second exhibition game
He scored 11 points, making 4-of-8 shots and 1-of-3 attempts from 3-point range. It was very encouraging to see him stay aggressive after an air ball on the opening possession of the game.
The improvements he made from the game against Creighton to Northwestern as a playmaker were excellent as well. There wasn’t much ball movement against the Bluejays, with a long assist drought.
That didn’t happen Sunday afternoon. The Cyclones assisted on 18 of their 27 baskets. Toure was responsible for five of them, including a highlight alley-oop to Dominick Nelson on the fast break.
He had his own above-the-rim highlight, throwing down a dunk early in the first half off one foot to showcase his athleticism.
Killyan Toure showcasing elite defensive ability
Along with the offensive impact, Toure’s defensive ability is flashing as well. It is what made him such a heralded recruit, and the Wildcats saw firsthand why he is viewed so highly.
He recorded two steals in the game, one while setting a trap with center Blake Buchanan. His fast hands also resulted in a poke away and a steal.
Toure has the athleticism, along with his wingspan, to make an impact on defense right now. Once he starts adding on some strength and filling out his frame, he will become even tougher on that end of the court.
While the starting point guard job will be Lipsey’s when he is healthy, Toure has inserted himself into the mix as a potential starter alongside him. At the very least, he will be a big part of the rotation as one of the first players off the bench.
Otzelberger has to be thrilled about the development Toure is showcasing during the exhibition games with the regular season right around the corner.