Iowa State Cyclones Hold Steady in Women's Basketball AP Poll Top 25
The 2025-26 college basketball season is shaping up to be a great one for the Iowa State Cyclones for both the men’s and women’s teams.
After a successful trip to Las Vegas for the Players Era Festival during Feast Week, the men’s team has moved up the AP Poll Top 25. They are now ranked No. 10 with a perfect 7-0 record, defeating the St. John’s Red Storm, Creighton Bluejays and Syracuse Orange in Sin City.
In the first edition of the NET Rankings, Iowa State finds itself at No. 7. The Cyclones can cement their status as one of the best men’s teams in the country this weekend with a matchup against the Purdue Boilermakers.
On the women’s side, they had a productive Feast Week of their own. They participated in the Coconut Hoops as part of the Blue Heron Division, facing off against the Marquette Golden Eagles and Indiana Hoosiers.
Where is Iowa State women's basketball team in AP Poll?
Iowa State was victorious in both outings, winning 84-73 and 106-95 to win the tournament and improve their record to 9-0 on the campaign.
The wins helped keep their spot in the AP Poll Top 25, holding steady at No. 10. It is the highest they have reached thus far this season after starting the year out as the No. 14 team in women’s basketball.
The star of the show for the Cyclones was once again Audi Crooks. She already made history this season with her off-the-charts efficiency and made more the last time out on the court.
On Sunday against the Hoosiers, she made more history. Crooks scored a career-high 47 points, breaking the single-game record that she had already held.
Her numbers are truly eye-popping, averaging 27.3 points per game, which currently leads the nation, to go along with 5.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 blocks. The most impressive part about her production is how little time it is taking her to rack up these numbers.
Audi Crooks is one-player wrecking crew
Crooks is playing only 25.3 minutes per game thus far this season. Making 73.8% of her shot attempts overall, she is producing 1.08 points per minute while on the court.
Opponents have no answer for her when she gets the ball on the block. Fouling her isn’t a productive game plan anymore, now that she is capable of making free throws.
After going 276 of 411 her first two years in Ames, which is 67.2%, she has upped her free-throw shooting percentage to 73.0%. Crooks has a women’s college basketball high of 74 attempts thus far, knocking down 54 of them.
She is the most unstoppable player in women’s college basketball right now, helping lead the Cyclones to new heights.