Iowa State Cyclones Star Audi Crooks Has Accomplished Rare Feat With Dominant Start

FUN FACT: Audi Crooks is one of two DI (men’s or women’s), NBA or WNBA players this century to average at least 25.0 points per game and a 75.0 field goal percentage through five games of a season.



The other was a Big 12 legend - Oklahoma’s Blake Griffin (2008-09).@OptaSTATS… pic.twitter.com/Pxi5E659mm