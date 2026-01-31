Iowa State Cyclones Holding Steady in Joe Lunardi's Bracketology Update

The Iowa State Cyclones hit a rough patch recently, losing two games in a row after their historic 16-0 start to the 2025-26 men’s basketball season.

That two-game losing streak ended up knocking them down a few rungs in the Men’s Basketball Bracketology update done by Joe Lunardi of ESPN. They have been on the one-seed line since going in Mackey Arena and defeating the then No. 1-ranked Purdue Boilermakers in historic fashion.

Alas, the two losses on the road to the Kansas Jayhawks and Cincinnati Bearcats led to them dropping to the No. 3 seed line. Since that point, they have started to get things back on track.

The Cyclones dismantled the UCF Knights 87-57 before heading on the road and beating the Oklahoma State Cowboys 84-71. In their most recent outing, they dominated the Colorado Buffaloes, winning 97-67.

Where is Iowa State in latest Bracketology update?

Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) reacts after making a three-point shot against Colorado during the first half in the big-12 men’s basketball on Jan. 29, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Riding a three-game winning streak heading into their visit to the Little Apple against the Kansas State Wildcats, Iowa State is holding steady in the most recent NCAA Men’s Bracketology update provided by Lunardi.

After two updates as a three-seed, they moved up to the two-seed line. That is where they sit for a second straight update, holding steady and waiting to pounce on a team that might slip up to move back up to a one-seed.

In this update, the Cyclones would face off against an automatic qualifier from the Atlantic Sun Conference, the Austin Peay Governors. They are the No. 15 seed in the Midwest Region, with their first weekend games being held in St. Louis.

Should Iowa State get past that game, it would face the winner of the No. 7 vs. No. 10 matchup between the Saint Louis Billikens, the projected automatic qualifier from the Atlantic 10, and the Wisconsin Badgers, an at-large team from the Big Ten.

Iowa State needs to try and avoid Saint Louis

Jan 29, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger watches his team play the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

That is a tough break for whoever has to face the Billikens in what would essentially be a home game for the team. The crowd would certainly be pro-Saint Louis, creating a less-than-ideal atmosphere for the Badgers, Cyclones or Governors.

Also in the Midwest region is Purdue, which could set up a rematch in the Elite Eight as the No. 3 seed. For that to occur, the Boilermakers would likely have to get past the Michigan Wolverines, the No. 1 seed in the region.

A lot can still change between now and Selection Sunday. Iowa State will have ample opportunities against a Big 12 schedule that is projected to feature seven teams in the field at present.

