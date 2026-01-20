Iowa State Cyclones Men's Basketball Team Makes Brutal Big 12 History With Loss

The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team has hit a skid over the last week, dropping their first games of the season.

After starting the campaign 16-0, they went on the road last week and were blown out by the Kansas Jayhawks, 84-63. Allen Fieldhouse has been a house of horrors for Iowa State and that continued in the worst way.

Looking to get back on track, the Cyclones went on the road for a second straight game, facing off against the Cincinnati Bearcats. Another disappointing outcome occurred, with Iowa State being defeated 79-70 despite some heroics from Milan Momcilovic, who scored a career-high 34 points.

That second loss has led to the Cyclones making some brutal Big 12 history that no program wants to own. As shared by ESPN, Iowa State is the first team in conference history to start a season at least 15-0 and then lose consecutive games, both of which came against unranked opponents.

Iowa State has made ugly Big 12 history with its losing streak

Jan 17, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger answers questions from the media after his team’s game against Cincinnati Bearcats at Fifth Third Arena. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

It is certainly a disappointing downturn from how well things started. The Cyclones were on the cusp of making positive program history, never previously being ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll Top 25, by reaching the No. 2 spot.

Getting up to No. 1 will certainly be a challenge now, especially with how well all eight teams ranked ahead of them are currently playing. They are now residing at No. 9, suffering one of the biggest drops in this week’s poll.

A lot of things have contributed to the team’s recent slide, resulting in some unwanted history. Slow starts have plagued them against Power Conference schools going back to the Players Era Festival.

The last time they were ahead of a power conference opponent at the 10-minute mark was against the Creighton Bluejays. They have now gone eight consecutive games where they have been trailing halfway through the first half.

Cyclones need to make adjustments to get back on track

Jan 17, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) dribbles the ball against Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jizzle James (2) in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Head coach T.J. Otzelberger and his staff have to figure things out in that regard. The team plays so well coming out of halftime, dominating the same opponents through the under-16 timeout in the second half.

Adjustments need to be made so that Iowa State comes out with the same intensity and level of production out of the gate as they do to start the second half.

Also, in the last two games, they have received a dose of their own medicine when it comes to game plans to win games. Their opponents have won the points off turnovers battle and have been creating extra opportunities.

The Cyclones need to clean things up offensively and get back to basics. They know they have the talent to win games; now they just have to adjust to opponents matching their intensity.

