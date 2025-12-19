Iowa State Cyclones in Great Spot in Bracketology Nearing End of Non-Conference Play

The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team has been amongst the most dominant in the country to start the 2025-26 season.

Coming into the campaign at No. 16 in the AP Poll Top 25, they have steadily moved their way up the rankings. Off to an 11-0 start for only the third time in program history, they are dominating every team that is in front of them.

A historic win on the road at Mackey Arena over the then-No. 1-ranked Purdue Boilermakers helped catapult the Cylcones to No. 4 in the country. It was the most impressive victory of the campaign so far, giving them five wins over Power Conference schools; they added a sixth, defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Given their success thus far, it should come as no surprise that projections are very kind to Iowa State. They are the No. 5 team in the NET Rankings, currently holding a 3-0 record in Quad 1 games and 2-0 in Quad 2 matchups.

Where did Iowa State land in Bracketology predictions?

Iowa State Cyclones men's basketball head coach T.J. Otzelberger watches from bench against Iowa during the first half in the men’s basketball Cy-Hawk series on Dec. 11, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Selection Sunday is set for March 15. A lot can happen between now and then, but the Cyclones have drawn a very favorable draw in recent NCAA Men’s Tournament Bracketology predictions shared by On3.

Iowa State is currently projected to be on the one-seed line along with the Michigan Wolverines, Duke Blue Devils and Arizona Wildcats. That would be quite an achievement for the Big 12 to represent half of the No. 1 seeds in the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The Cyclones are currently projected to have the top seed in the South Region, playing against the No. 16 seed Colgate Raiders out of the Patriot League.

Whoever wins that game would be in line to play against either the No. 8 seed Clemson Tigers, an at-large team from the ACC, or the No. 9-seeded Utah State Aggies, the automatic qualifier from the Mountain West Conference.

Iowa State will be challenged during Big 12 play

Dec 6, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd yells out towards his bench during the first half of the game against the Auburn Tigers at McKale Memorial Center. | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Eight teams are in the On3 field from the Big 12, setting the stage for what will be a difficult conference schedule for Iowa State. The NET Rankings would tend to agree with the Utah Utes being the lowest-ranked team at No. 150.

The Cincinnati Bearcats are the only other team outside the top 100, coming in at No. 116. The West Virginia Mountaineers are ranked No. 100.

West Virginia is who the Cyclones will be opening their conference schedule against on Jan. 2 at Hilton Coliseum in the first Big 12 matchup that will be played this season.

