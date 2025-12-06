Iowa State Cyclones Make Incredible History Blowing Out Purdue Boilermakers on Road
Coming into the 2025-26 men’s college basketball season, the Iowa State Cyclones had their matchup against the Purdue Boilermakers circled.
Head coach T.J. Otzelberger knew this would be a major test for his team. They entered the contest 8-0, picking up victories against four Power Conference teams. However, this would be a totally different monster traveling for a true road game.
As part of a home-and-home series, Iowa State was going to West Lafayette, Indiana, to face the No. 1-ranked team on its home court. Mackey Arena is considered the best homecourt advantage in college basketball, presenting a major challenge for the Cyclones.
Iowa State makes history dominating No. 1-ranked Purdue
That didn’t faze Iowa State one bit. They aced their test against the Boilermakers, dominating in shocking fashion. The Cyclones win 81-58, buoyed by an incredible performance coming out of halftime, winning 46-27 in the second half.
It was a historic beatdown, with the 23-point margin of victory tying the largest loss ever for a team ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll on their home court.
Leading the way for Iowa State was Milan Momcilovic. He scored 20 points, beating Purdue defenders from every level offensively. His 3-point shooting remained hot, knocking down three of seven attempts. No matter who was matched up with him, he was knocking down jumpers right over them.
Joshua Jefferson, who scored 11 points in 22 minutes while battling foul trouble and turnovers, also knocked down three 3-pointers. As did freshman Killyan Toure, who finished with 13 points with his three made attempts from long range.
Joining that trio as a double-digit point scorer was Blake Buchanan. He was excellent on the interior, grabbing nine rebounds, including four on the offensive glass. 12 points and two blocks were recorded in an all-around outing.
Cyclones hand Boilermakers worse home loss ever
It was a total team effort, putting together arguably the most impressive victory of the 2025-26 men’s basketball season to date. Insider Jon Rothstein could not believe what he witnessed occur at Mackey Arena.
A blowout of that proportion certainly isn’t what anyone was expecting coming into the game. Coming into the week, the Cyclones received a superlative as emerging contenders.
If there were any doubters, they have likely been convinced of how good this Iowa State team is. The Cyclones have put the Big 12 and the country on notice, cementing their status as one of the best teams in the nation.
