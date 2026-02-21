Iowa State Cyclones Keys to Victory in Road Game Against BYU Cougars

The Iowa State Cyclones are in for a challenge when they head on the road to Provo, Utah, to face off against the BYU Cougars.

Iowa State is going to be facing off with a team that is desperate to get things back on track. BYU has struggled against upper-echelon opponents this season and will be motivated entering this game losing six out of nine contests.

The Cougars have already lost to the Arizona Wildcats, Houston Cougars, Texas Tech Red Raiders and Kansas Jayhawks, the Big 12 rivals ahead of them in the AP Poll Top 25. That is a trend the Cyclones would love to continue.

What will it take for Iowa State to come away victorious? Here are some keys to victory for them on their trip to the Marriott Center.

Controlling Tempo

Feb 1, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger watches his team during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bramlage Coliseum.

This game is going to be a matchup of contrasting styles. BYU plays at the fastest pace in the Big 12, averaging only 16.1 seconds per possession. They are 57th in adjusted tempo on KenPom.

The Cyclones are on the opposite end of the spectrum. Their average possession is 17.5 seconds, which is 10th in the conference. In adjusted tempo, they rank 213th with 66.9.

Iowa State has the players to keep up in a faster-paced game, but they prefer slowing things down. Setting the tempo early and not allowing the home crowd to get into the game will go a long way to picking up a road victory.

Slowing Down Dynamic Duo

Feb 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) reacts during the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the Marriott Center.

The Cougars suffered a massive blow when they lost Richie Saunders to a season-ending injury. He was third on the team with 18 points per game, one of only three players averaging in double figures.

The others are freshman phenom AJ Dybantsa and sophomore guard Robert Wright III. They average 24.8 and 18.5 points per game, with Dybantsa’s amount leading the country. Slowing those two down is paramount to leaving Provo with a victory, as they are the offensive hubs for BYU.

Forcing the supporting cast to step up will likely be the defensive strategy. Pressuring and blitzing Dybantsa and Wright to get the ball out of their hands is likely what the game plan will be.

Offensive Rebounding

Iowa State Cyclones forward Dominykas Pleta (21) and Houston Cougars guard Milos Uzan (7) battle for the ball during the first half in the3 Big-12 men's basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Feb. 16, 2026, in Ames, Iowa

Part of the reason that Iowa State has improved its offensive numbers this season has been its effort on the offensive glass. They crash the boards to create second-chance opportunities, ranking 4th with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game during Big 12 play.

The Cyclones are also above-average when it comes to limiting their opponents on the offensive glass, giving up only 8.8 per game, which is sixth. They will be challenged by the Cougars, who are elite on the offensive glass.

Part of it is certainly pace, meaning they will have more opportunities. So, leading the conference with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game isn’t too surprising. What is shocking is that they are also allowing the least, giving up only 7.9.

Whichever team can create an edge on the boards will improve its odds of winning.

Be Patient Offensively

Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) looks fo a pass around Baylor Bears guard Isaac Williams IV (10) during the first half in the Big-12 men's basketball on Feb. 7, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

Iowa State is going to have its opportunities to score in this game. They hold a massive edge when it comes to defensive performance, and they will need to take advantage of that to keep a raucous crowd at bay.

If the Cyclones are patient offensively, they will find spots. BYU doesn’t force a ton of turnovers, ranking 14th in the Big 12 with only 8.9 per game. Their turnover percentage of 12.9% is well below the average of 16.9, ranking 15th in the conference.

Iowa State made history, turning the ball over only three times against Houston. A repeat of that would create a massive edge because they are going to be able to create excellent scoring opportunities against a Cougars squad that ranks 135th in the country in defensive rating.